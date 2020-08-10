Kali Linux and Pentesting
Kali Linux USB Sticks
The main aspiration of the Kali Linux bootable USB device is to serve the purpose of initiating live Kali Linux. Its essence is to provide the portability of Kali Linux, and you can carry it with you inside of your pocket. It assists in running your kali Linux in any system available near you, making kali Linux accessible to you at your accord. One of the main vantage that it provides is the customize feature. You are free to customize your very own operating system to carry it in the Kali Linux USB stick. The user just needs to follow the procedure to customize its OS image on the kali Linux USB stick. It is very system friendly, imposing no harm to the system you install it in. You just need to plug out the USB drive to get back to the original operating system of the host. Every model of kali Linux USB stick has a different chipset, making dongles compatible with the overall Kali Linux. It is rarely possible to get all features in a single USB stick as some are focused on size, while others are based on the reading/ writing cycles and speed. Here is the buying guide that can help you in selecting the best USB stick compatible with your system needs depending on its usage.
KALI LINUX DNS RECONNAISSANCE
DNS Reconnaissance is an information-gathering part for a penetration testing. It is used where penetration testing is being performed. It can gather and collect all types of information on the records and target server. It does not affect any IP addresses; therefore, it is best to use for checking on or disclose the information of any network. This is only possible for those networks or organizations that do not check upon the DNS traffic. So, the types of enumeration that perform include zone transfers reverse lookups domain and host brute force standard record, enumeration, catch snooping, zoom working, and also Google Luca.
Metasploit in Kali Linux 2020
The internet is full of lurkers with malicious intents who want to access networks and exploit their data while evading detection. It only makes sense to ensure a network’s security by measuring their vulnerabilities. Penetration testing or ethical hacking is how we test networks or servers for pregnable targets by pinpointing all possible breaches that a hacker might use to gain access, thus reducing security compromises. Penetration testing is often conducted through software applications, the most popular of which is Kali Linux, preferably with the Metasploit framework. Stick till the end to learn how to test a system by executing an attack with Kali Linux.
Post exploitation with Meterpreter
This is an introduction to the Meterpreter payload plugin within Metasploit. In this short tutorial, we will discuss how to use it to apply post exploitation to a WINDOWS OS system once you’ve already breached it using the Eternalblue exploit. We will limit ourselves to accessing the windows system and exploring it, and all the things that we are going to do will focus on accessing information and user credentials.
Introduction to Meterpreter
Meterpreter is an attack payload in the Metasploit framework that lets the perpetrator control and navigate the victim computer through a command shell. It can prove to be a very versatile tool when it comes to penetration testing. It is a post-exploitation tool that is based on in-memory DLL injection, meaning it gets the injected DLL running by creating a new process that calls for the system to run the injected DLL. It can give you access to an invisible command shell on a victim machine, letting you run executables and profile networks.
It was originally written for Metasploit 2.x and is upgraded for Metasploit 3.
Pen testing web applications with Metasploit’s “Wmap scanner”
“Scanning” involves all methods and techniques for identifying live systems like networks or servers to uncover its operating system and architecture. These techniques are used to identify any vulnerable points in a network that can be exploited.
This is a beginner’s tutorial on using the WMAP plugin incorporated in the Metasploit framework to scan for vulnerabilities in web applications. We will use the web application DVWA as a target to demonstrate the scanning process done using WAMP. DVWA is short for “damn vulnerable web application,” and the app is specially designed to used by cybersecurity novices to test and sharpen their penetration skills.
Games: Android, GNU/Linux and New Titles
today's howtos
Announcement of LibreOffice 6.4.6
The Document Foundation announces the availability of LibreOffice 6.4.6, the 6th minor release of the LibreOffice 6.4 family, targeted at all users relying on the best free office suite ever for desktop productivity. LibreOffice 6.4.6 includes bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility and interoperability with software from other vendors. LibreOffice 6.4.6 is optimized for use in every environment, even by more conservative users, as it now includes several months of work on bug fixes. Users of LibreOffice 6.3.6 and previous versions should update to LibreOffice 6.4.6, as this is now the best choice in term of robustness for their productivity needs. For enterprise class deployments, TDF strongly recommends sourcing LibreOffice from one of the ecosystem partners, to get long-term supported releases, dedicated assistance, custom new features and other benefits, including SLAs (Service Level Agreements): https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/. Also, the work done by ecosystem partners flows back into the LibreOffice project, and this represents an advantage for everyone.
Love Ubuntu but want the latest KDE Plasma? KDE neon now sits atop Ubuntu 20.04
Merging together a solid Ubuntu 20.04 LTS foundation and the latest KDE Plasma packages, KDE neon has a fresh rebase out for you to try out. So what exactly is it? Is it another Linux distribution? Well, sort of. Not quite. It's just the long-term supported versions of Ubuntu with the freshest releases of the KDE Plasma desktop environment (plus Qt and other KDE software) stuck on top of it. They said it's for people who want "the latest and greatest from the KDE community but the safety and stability of a Long Term Support release". So unlike Kubuntu, the official Ubuntu KDE distribution variant, you're not stuck to the main version of Plasma it launches with.
