Laravel for Programming (New Series)
-
Why Should I Use Laravel Framework
-
Composer Error while installing Laravel “Failed to decode response: zlib_decode(): data error
-
Mysql update or insert multiple rows – Raw Laravel SQL
-
Laravel update model with unique validation rule for attribute
I have a Laravel User model whre I added unique validation rule on username and email. Now when I update my User through my Repo, and I want to re-validate my model, I get an error.
-
Laravel – Eloquent “Has”, “With”, “WhereHas”
with() is generally used with eager loading, which is a quick way to pull related models. Basically, it means that, along with the main model, Laravel will preload the listed relationship(s). This is beneficial when you need to load additional data and want to avoid making N+1 DB bad practices. With eager loading, you run only one additional DB query instead of potentially hundreds of additional queries.
-
Getting a 500 Internal Server Error on Laravel 5+ Ubuntu 14.04
This is the first time I am installing Laravel on Ubuntu and I am already running into issues, 500 errors. I have done it before, numerous times on Windows OS and never had an issue.
This 500 internal server usually happens when your “mod_rewrite” module is not turned on.
-
Ajax Laravel 419 POST Error
I would really be thankful if someone could help me with this. I am trying to make an Ajax call but I am getting 419 POST error.
-
Creating a Radio Button Input Field
You want to create a radio button field for your Blade template.
-
Decoding HTML Entities to a String
-
13 Best Laravel Helpers To Consider Using
Laravel comes with a ton of useful global helper functions. If you haven’t used them so far, this is the best time to start. Over the years of me using the Laravel, 10 of those emerged as the most useful, making the development a lot easier. Sometimes we don’t really see how we can apply some methods until we see an example. So let’s get down to it and see the top 10 helpers I often use the most.
These go for Laravel 5.*, however those on Laravel 6.* can bring these back using the following package https://github.com/laravel/helpers.
You can also check out the official documentation for all laravel helper functions.
-
How to use Laravel with Socket.IO
Websockets are cool. They are really helpful if you want to show real-time activities from your users (or perhaps some queue jobs).
Now, if you are afraid of the word “Websockets”, don’t be. I will lay down the instructions on how you can use it and will be around to answer your questions if you need to.
I had this challenge where I needed it to show a list of people who are currently viewing a specific URL in Laravel. So I started thinking. Part of me wanted to do a quick hack (luckily that’s not the strongest side of mine). Whilst the other wanted to build something cool, reusable and long-lasting.
-
Guide To Injecting Dependencies Into Controllers
Laravel’s facades present a simple interface to the most useful classes in Laravel’s codebase. You can get information about the current request and user input, the session, caches, and much more.
But if you prefer to inject your dependencies, or if you want to use a service that doesn’t have a facade, you’ll need to find some way to bring instances of these classes into your controller.
All controller methods (including the constructors) are resolved out of Laravel’s container, which means anything you typehint that the container knows how to resolve will be automatically injected.
-
How to Upload Multiple Files via Ajax (VueJs and Laravel 5.5) - File Management
When I first started using VueJs, it was a nightmare to find a decent tutorial on how to upload a single file using Ajax, let alone a tutorial explaining how to manage multiple files.
I have been dealing a couple of years with file management, mostly using VueJs and Laravel, so I thought writing a tutorial like this could help a lot of developers implement one of the coolest things in applications, which is real-time asset management.
First off, you will find many solutions online that are good but those who are early beginners will definitely struggle.
What I will cover here is writing your frontend and backend code that will allow you to upload multiple files. Additionally, I will give you a few tricks on how to apply this stuff to different situations.
-
