Laravel for Programming (New Series)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of August 2020 03:55:33 PM Filed under
Development
  • Why Should I Use Laravel Framework
  • Composer Error while installing Laravel “Failed to decode response: zlib_decode(): data error
  • Mysql update or insert multiple rows – Raw Laravel SQL
  • Laravel update model with unique validation rule for attribute

    I have a Laravel User model whre I added unique validation rule on username and email. Now when I update my User through my Repo, and I want to re-validate my model, I get an error.

  • Laravel – Eloquent “Has”, “With”, “WhereHas”

    with() is generally used with eager loading, which is a quick way to pull related models. Basically, it means that, along with the main model, Laravel will preload the listed relationship(s). This is beneficial when you need to load additional data and want to avoid making N+1 DB bad practices. With eager loading, you run only one additional DB query instead of potentially hundreds of additional queries.

  • Getting a 500 Internal Server Error on Laravel 5+ Ubuntu 14.04

    This is the first time I am installing Laravel on Ubuntu and I am already running into issues, 500 errors. I have done it before, numerous times on Windows OS and never had an issue.

    This 500 internal server usually happens when your “mod_rewrite” module is not turned on.

  • Ajax Laravel 419 POST Error

    I would really be thankful if someone could help me with this. I am trying to make an Ajax call but I am getting 419 POST error.

  • Creating a Radio Button Input Field

    You want to create a radio button field for your Blade template.

  • Decoding HTML Entities to a String
  • 13 Best Laravel Helpers To Consider Using

    Laravel comes with a ton of useful global helper functions. If you haven’t used them so far, this is the best time to start. Over the years of me using the Laravel, 10 of those emerged as the most useful, making the development a lot easier. Sometimes we don’t really see how we can apply some methods until we see an example. So let’s get down to it and see the top 10 helpers I often use the most.

    These go for Laravel 5.*, however those on Laravel 6.* can bring these back using the following package https://github.com/laravel/helpers.

    You can also check out the official documentation for all laravel helper functions.

  • How to use Laravel with Socket.IO

    Websockets are cool. They are really helpful if you want to show real-time activities from your users (or perhaps some queue jobs).

    Now, if you are afraid of the word “Websockets”, don’t be. I will lay down the instructions on how you can use it and will be around to answer your questions if you need to.

    I had this challenge where I needed it to show a list of people who are currently viewing a specific URL in Laravel. So I started thinking. Part of me wanted to do a quick hack (luckily that’s not the strongest side of mine). Whilst the other wanted to build something cool, reusable and long-lasting.

  • Guide To Injecting Dependencies Into Controllers

    Laravel’s facades present a simple interface to the most useful classes in Laravel’s codebase. You can get information about the current request and user input, the session, caches, and much more.

    But if you prefer to inject your dependencies, or if you want to use a service that doesn’t have a facade, you’ll need to find some way to bring instances of these classes into your controller.

    All controller methods (including the constructors) are resolved out of Laravel’s container, which means anything you typehint that the container knows how to resolve will be automatically injected.

  • How to Upload Multiple Files via Ajax (VueJs and Laravel 5.5) - File Management

    When I first started using VueJs, it was a nightmare to find a decent tutorial on how to upload a single file using Ajax, let alone a tutorial explaining how to manage multiple files.

    I have been dealing a couple of years with file management, mostly using VueJs and Laravel, so I thought writing a tutorial like this could help a lot of developers implement one of the coolest things in applications, which is real-time asset management.

    First off, you will find many solutions online that are good but those who are early beginners will definitely struggle.

    What I will cover here is writing your frontend and backend code that will allow you to upload multiple files. Additionally, I will give you a few tricks on how to apply this stuff to different situations.

Games: Android, GNU/Linux and New Titles

  • How to Find New and Exciting Games to Play on Android
  • 16 of the Best Free Games For Linux

    “Free” and “Linux” go hand in hand beautifully, like chips and a milkshake, and even though Linux isn’t widely seen as a gaming platform, there is a veritable wealth of free games you can get for it if you look in the right places. That’s in large part thanks to unpaid, open-source developers, who collaborate to bring classics (and new games) all together in Linux.

  • Quirky comedy point and click adventure 'Sol 705' is out now for Linux PC

    Sol 705, a point and click adventure that pays homage to the classics from the likes of Lucas Arts, Sierra is out now and it's added Linux PC support too. Developed by Land Patricio and Space Indie Studios, it appears this is a crowdfunded title that slipped through the cracks as we completely missed the successful Kickstarter from 2018 where the developer pulled in over ten thousand dollars. While it's designed like the classics, it does have plenty of modern touches from a hint system to voice acting for some of the seriously varied cast.

  • The Bomber Crew team announced Space Crew and it's coming to Linux PC

    Did you enjoy Bomber Crew? Runner Duck's strategic simulation game was a wonderful release from 2017 and they're now going aiming to go further with Space Crew. This was actually announced back in June, although at that point the platforms it was launching on was not confirmed. Towards the end of July, I spotted Linux appearing in the system requirements and today the developer emailed back with a firm confirmation, "Yes, we are planning on Space Crew supporting Linux at launch.".

  • Religion creation auto-battler Godhood has launched after a rough time for Abbey Games

    After going through funding and development troubles, Abbey Games have now launched the 1.0 release of their religion creation auto-battler Godhood. Quite a relaxing and laid-back experience that blends together a little bit of many things. You construct a religion, build up a little town and engage in hands-off turn-based battles that do everything for you so you get to sit back and watch how it all unfolds. Quite a different take on the auto-battling seen in the likes of Dota Underlords that's for sure.

  • The free Rise of Avalon expansion for Albion Online is live

    Free to play and now much bigger, Albion Online has a brand new expansion out with Rise of Avalon and there's lots of new goodies to play through. One of the biggest additions to Albion Online since it began, this brings the Roads of Avalon, a big network of magical pathways that bring new ways to travel, transport and engage in combat allowing you to explore the Wilderness of Avalon. Another huge addition are Corrupted Dungeons, giving Solo players something fun that mixes PvE and PvP invasions together in randomized dungeons. There's also fifteen powerful new Avalonian weapons to find.

  • Streets of Rogue gets a big bug-fix update as work continues on a sequel

    Streets of Rogue, one of my absolute favourite indie games has a new update out as work continues to find and fix every possible bug, plus a few new bits were added. Before getting into the juice of the update though, with the developer previously confirming a sequel is in the works (that should also come to Linux) they've briefly mentioned it again now. In the update notes, they mentioned how they're building up the tech needed for the sequel and that it's going "really smoothly.". This work will allow for a much bigger and more open world, which sounds pretty exciting!

today's howtos

Announcement of LibreOffice 6.4.6

The Document Foundation announces the availability of LibreOffice 6.4.6, the 6th minor release of the LibreOffice 6.4 family, targeted at all users relying on the best free office suite ever for desktop productivity. LibreOffice 6.4.6 includes bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility and interoperability with software from other vendors. LibreOffice 6.4.6 is optimized for use in every environment, even by more conservative users, as it now includes several months of work on bug fixes. Users of LibreOffice 6.3.6 and previous versions should update to LibreOffice 6.4.6, as this is now the best choice in term of robustness for their productivity needs. For enterprise class deployments, TDF strongly recommends sourcing LibreOffice from one of the ecosystem partners, to get long-term supported releases, dedicated assistance, custom new features and other benefits, including SLAs (Service Level Agreements): https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/. Also, the work done by ecosystem partners flows back into the LibreOffice project, and this represents an advantage for everyone. Read more

Love Ubuntu but want the latest KDE Plasma? KDE neon now sits atop Ubuntu 20.04

Merging together a solid Ubuntu 20.04 LTS foundation and the latest KDE Plasma packages, KDE neon has a fresh rebase out for you to try out. So what exactly is it? Is it another Linux distribution? Well, sort of. Not quite. It's just the long-term supported versions of Ubuntu with the freshest releases of the KDE Plasma desktop environment (plus Qt and other KDE software) stuck on top of it. They said it's for people who want "the latest and greatest from the KDE community but the safety and stability of a Long Term Support release". So unlike Kubuntu, the official Ubuntu KDE distribution variant, you're not stuck to the main version of Plasma it launches with. Read more

