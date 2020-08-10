today's leftovers
-
Call for testing: improved WiFi via iwd
This is Lukas Märdian, a software engineer for the Ubuntu Foundations team. I have been evaluating the use of iwd [0] as a wireless daemon in Ubuntu. iwd (iNet Wireless Daemon) is a modern, up-and-coming wireless daemon for Linux. It is written by Intel and aims to replace wpa_supplicant for potential benefits in...
-
Ubuntu needs feedback on some possible major WiFi changes
Are you an Ubuntu Linux user on either Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy - unreleased, in testing) or 20.04 LTS (Focal - the current release)? The Ubuntu Foundations Team needs feedback on some possible major WiFi changes.
They're looking at replacing the currently widely used wpa_supplicant for iwd (iNet Wireless Daemon) a more modern upcoming solution which was written by Intel. According to Lukas Märdian, a software engineer for the Ubuntu Foundations Team it would give these benefits...
-
Norbert Preining: KDE/Plasma Status Update 2020-08-13
Short status update on my KDE/Plasma packages for Debian sid and testing:
Frameworks update to 5.73
Apps are now available from the main archive in the same upstream version and superseeding my packages
New architecture: aarch64
-
Unity Game Engine Planning For Many Improvements In 2021
The popular, cross-platform Unity game engine is planning for a very exciting 2021.
-
What is PostgreSQL, and why do developers love it?
PostgreSQL solves the problem of extensibility, in complex cloud environments. This statement is often thrown around, but why is it true? Should next-generation cloud-infrastructure still use it? Is it still relevant in an era of big data?
So far, we’ve looked at the benefits and challenges of Kafka and Cassandra. Let’s look at the main benefits, challenges and use cases of it, and the easiest way to get PostgreSQL deployed and running in production.
-
Study of open source tools for unified communication and collaboration targets Finnish municipalities
Finland’s Centre for Open Source Solutions (COSS) is about to start a study into the use of open source software solutions for unified communication and collaboration. The centre says that smaller municipalities have expressed a need for a comprehensive ‘cost-effective and IT vendor-neutral’ software solution.
-
Open Source Collaboration is a Global Endeavor
The Linux Foundation would like to reiterate its statements and analysis of the application of US Export Control regulations to public, open collaboration projects (e.g. open source software, open standards, open hardware, and open data) and the importance of open collaboration in the successful, global development of the world’s most important technologies. At this time, we have no information to believe recent Executive Orders regarding WeChat and TikTok will impact our analysis for open source collaboration. Our members and other participants in our project communities, which span many countries, are clear that they desire to continue collaborating with their peers around the world.
-
Introduction to Web Hosting Bandwidth
There is no such thing as unlimited bandwidth. Many service providers use the term as nothing but marketing strategy to lure potential buyers. Each time a visitor accesses any content of any website in the server, the data transfer consumes a portion of the allocated bandwidth. There is always a possibility that a sudden spike in visitors utilizes all the available bandwidth, resulting in slow loading and poor performance in general. Service providers say “unlimited” only because they know that under normal circumstances the server’s traffic will never use all the available resources.
The most suitable web hosting plan (and bandwidth) for you is the package that suits your current needs. You don’t have to pay for the most expensive plan if you only have one or two websites with relatively low page numbers each. Unless you have a massive website with hundreds of pages, multimedia files, and thousands of visitors on a daily basis, the most expensive package from any service provider will most likely be a waste of money.
-
Trilio and Canonical extend partnership to enable data protection for Charmed OpenStack
Canonical and Trilio, announced today an extension of their partnership to include TrilioVault data protection capabilities with Charmed OpenStack as a tested and validated joint solution. TrilioVault for OpenStack is a cloud-native, application-centric data protection platform that was designed to provide native backup and recovery for private cloud workloads.
-
Combination of A Cloud Guru and Linux Academy creates the most comprehensive, hands-on, and effective cloud learning solution for individual learners and enterprise teams
Today A Cloud Guru (ACG), the leader in modern tech skills development, announced the launch of its new flagship ACG platform, forming the most comprehensive, hands-on, and effective skills development platform for cloud learning in the world. Following the December 2019 acquisition of Linux Academy (LA), the new platform combines the strengths and benefits of both ACG and LA products to offer an unparalleled solution for upleveling cloud skills among individual learners and enterprise teams.
-
Using Open Source in Your Business? Beware the Fine Print [Ed: It says about GPL: "This is the most notorious of open source licenses." In whose eyes? Microsoft's? Lawyers'?]
Use of open source exposes the source code – An example of a particularly limiting license is the GNU General Public License (GPL for short). This is the most notorious of open source licenses. GPL permits the distribution of software using a GPL component, while stipulating that such derivative software be distributed under the same license, i.e., it requires the public release of the new software’s source code. This requirement could be the death knell for a tech company, as the exposure of any part of its source code may cause it to lose its competitive edge. Unfortunately, early-stage developers and startups often neglect to read the licenses or misconstrue the fine print, or they fail to turn to legal advisors to pinpoint the red flags. There are consequences to this, which could require amendments and many development hours at a later stage when the issue arises.
[...]
Spotting a GPL as part of a company’s proprietary software could have significant implications in terms of risk assessment and valuation of the target company.
-
JSHint is Now Free Software after Updating License to MIT Expat
The world of open source tooling has expanded to welcome JSHint, as the project’s maintainers have finally completed the necessary work to adopt the MIT Expat license. Previously, the JavaScript linter’s code was partially published under the JSON license, with an additional seemingly innocuous clause that stated: “The Software shall be used for Good, not Evil.” This clause prevented it from being recognized by FSF as a free software license and similarly was not recognized as open source by the Open Source Initiative.
-
