Android Leftovers
Linux vs. Windows: It's a matter of perspective
I was hired by another company to do a video series on a particular piece of software. I thought, "No problem! I've used the software on other platforms, this will be a cake walk." And no, the software in question wasn't Cakewalk. All I had to do was install a screen-recording application on Windows 10, and I'd be set for liftoff (no, the software in question wasn't Liftoff). However, Windows 10 had something to say about that proposition. At first, I thought, "I'll use the built-in screen recording app." Nope. That's only for games. Then I thought, "I'll install the same tool I use on Linux (to great effect)." Nope. Not available for Windows. Then I thought, "I'll check the Windows App Store (or whatever that abomination is called)." Bingo. I found five or so different titles to try. First one failed to launch. Second one failed to record. Third one crashed two minutes into the session. Fourth one was a joke. Fifth one wouldn't install. I was at a loss. I had a deadline, and things weren't looking so good. It wasn't until I remembered that I'd used OBS Studio once upon a time and knew I could get a screen recording with that. So, I installed the tool, took the time to set it up, and recorded the session.
Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS Released with Linux Kernel 5.4 LTS from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS comes six months after the Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS point release and two and a half years after the release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), which is normally supported until April 2023, though the end of life is planned for April 2028 due to Canonical’s new 10-year support policy. The good news for those still using Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) is that Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS brings yet another kernel and graphics stacks bump. This time, it runs the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and Mesa 20.0.8 graphics stack from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).
