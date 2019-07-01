Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of August 2020 08:22:38 PM

I was hired by another company to do a video series on a particular piece of software. I thought, "No problem! I've used the software on other platforms, this will be a cake walk." And no, the software in question wasn't Cakewalk.

All I had to do was install a screen-recording application on Windows 10, and I'd be set for liftoff (no, the software in question wasn't Liftoff).

However, Windows 10 had something to say about that proposition.

At first, I thought, "I'll use the built-in screen recording app." Nope. That's only for games.

Then I thought, "I'll install the same tool I use on Linux (to great effect)." Nope. Not available for Windows.

Then I thought, "I'll check the Windows App Store (or whatever that abomination is called)."

Bingo. I found five or so different titles to try.

First one failed to launch.

Second one failed to record.

Third one crashed two minutes into the session.

Fourth one was a joke.

Fifth one wouldn't install.

I was at a loss. I had a deadline, and things weren't looking so good. It wasn't until I remembered that I'd used OBS Studio once upon a time and knew I could get a screen recording with that. So, I installed the tool, took the time to set it up, and recorded the session.