Linux vs. Windows: It's a matter of perspective I was hired by another company to do a video series on a particular piece of software. I thought, "No problem! I've used the software on other platforms, this will be a cake walk." And no, the software in question wasn't Cakewalk. All I had to do was install a screen-recording application on Windows 10, and I'd be set for liftoff (no, the software in question wasn't Liftoff). However, Windows 10 had something to say about that proposition. At first, I thought, "I'll use the built-in screen recording app." Nope. That's only for games. Then I thought, "I'll install the same tool I use on Linux (to great effect)." Nope. Not available for Windows. Then I thought, "I'll check the Windows App Store (or whatever that abomination is called)." Bingo. I found five or so different titles to try. First one failed to launch. Second one failed to record. Third one crashed two minutes into the session. Fourth one was a joke. Fifth one wouldn't install. I was at a loss. I had a deadline, and things weren't looking so good. It wasn't until I remembered that I'd used OBS Studio once upon a time and knew I could get a screen recording with that. So, I installed the tool, took the time to set it up, and recorded the session.