Open Hardware: Folding@Home ARM64 Linux Beta , Jetson, Arduino

  • Folding@Home ARM64 Linux Beta Release for COVID-19 Vaccine Research

    A few months ago, we reported that Rosetta@Home supported 64-bit Arm SBC’s and Servers in the Fight against COVID-19. But Folding@home did not support Arm hardware just yet, but thanks to work from Nercotix, Linaro, Arm, miniNodes, and Packet.com, we now get support for Foldering@home on ARM64 meaning you can help researchers studying SARS-CoV-2 virus and help them develop a COVID-19 vaccine with Raspberry Pi 3/4 boards, or other 64-bit Arm SBC’s and servers. The solution relies on Neocortix Cloud Services Platform allowing the unused capacity of large numbers of individual mobile phones or other connected nodes to be harnessed into a single, unified computational engine.

  • Xavier NX and Nano carriers include six-cam board and a dual Jetson system

    Auvidea has launched several carrier boards and systems for the Jetson Xavier NX and Nano: a JN34 with 6x FPD-Link III CSI-2 interfaces, JNX22 and JNX30 boards with PoE support, and a ES-JNX80/ES-J180 system for dual, mix-and-match Jetson modules.

    Back in February, we covered Auvidea’s JN30A and JN30B carriers for Nvidia’s Jetson TX1, TX2, and AGX Xavier along with some Jetson-powered boards from other vendors. Then in April, we posted a roundup of new Jetson Xavier NX carriers from D3, Diamond, and ConnectTech, Inc. In that story we mentioned some upcoming Auvidea Jetson carriers in passing. Auvidea has informed us that these and other boards are now available for order.

  • DIY Solar Powered LoRa Repeater (with Arduino)

    In today's video I be built a solar powered LoRa signal repeater to extend the range of my LoRa network. This can easily be used as the basis for a LoRa mesh network with a bit of extra code and additional repeaters.

    Even if you're not into LoRa networks all of the solar power hardware in this video can be used for any off-the-grid electronics projects or IoT nodes!

  • Keep your pool under control with ARDUPOOL

    Having a pool can be a great way to relax during the summer, but keeping the water crystal clear and safe to swim in can be a challenge. To help, engineer Diego Gomez has developed the Arduino Mega-powered ARDUPOOL, which is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

    This modular, open source device is capable of controlling up to four peristaltic pumps for dosing chlorine and other chemicals, as well as the filtration system. Programming is done via a simple LCD screen on the front, along with three buttons.

Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1 for Raspberry Pi Now Has a Second Beta Ready for Testing

Martin Wimpress published a new beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1 images for Raspberry Pi devices, which you can download and test right now on the tiny computer. Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1 for Raspberry Pi promises major new features, such as support for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 SCBs, better graphics, experimental USB booting, basic rendering for the Firefox web browser by default, support for the rpi-eeprom utility for updating the Raspberry Pi 4 bootloader EEPROM, and a new configuration tool. Based on the recently released Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, the upcoming Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1 for Raspberry Pi release is now in its latest stages of development, with a second beta version ready for public testing. Since beta 1, the team fixed Wi-Fi issues that occurred on the first boot during the initial setup wizard and dropped the gpu_mem memory option that lets you specify how much memory the GPU can use from the config.txt file for better performance. The beta 2 is also powered by the same Linux 5.4 LTS kernel used in Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, and uses the latest MATE 1.24 desktop environment and most the core apps that are also available in the Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1 LTS release for PCs. Read more

Video/Audio: Feren OS 2020.07, Curl, Command Line Heroes and More Red Hat

  • Feren OS 2020.07 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Feren OS 2020.07. Enjoy!

  • Daniel Stenberg: Video: Landing code in curl

    A few hours ago I ended my webinar on how to get your code contribution merged into curl.

  • Command Line Heroes - Season 5, episode 3: What Kind of Coder Will You Become?

    The 10x Coder is often positioned as a mythical developer who can always save the day. Saron Yitbarek and Clive Thompson investigate how much of that myth is grounded in truth.

  • How Quarkus fits into the Red Hat Runtimes formula

    There are plenty of new features to talk about in the world of Red Hat Runtimes. When I recently had the chance to speak with James Falkner, technical product manager for Red Hat Runtimes, he zeroed in on the Quarkus framework, or more specifically, the Red Hat branded build of Quarkus.

  • What the Dev?

    This week, we spoke to Eric Schabell, the portfolio architect director at Red Hat, about Agile integration. A lot of enterprises are moving in the direction of Agile teams all with an eye on the digital transformation story where they're headed towards delivering things in a cloud native fashion. You'll hear some of the best ways in which to achieve that Agile integration.

Fedora: Kernel Testing, OpenShift OKD and Project Intern

  • Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.8

    The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.8. This version was just recently released and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, August 17, 2020 through Monday, August 24, 2020. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

  • OpenShift OKD on Fedora CoreOS on DigitalOcean Part 1: Deployment

    This blog post is the second in a series that illustrates how to set up an OpenShift OKD cluster on DigitalOcean. The first post in the series covered some background information and pre-requisites needed for deploying a cluster. At this point you should have chosen the domain for your cluster, set up your registrar to point to DigitalOcean nameservers, installed all necessary software (doctl, openshift-install, oc, aws cli, etc..), and configured appropriate credentials in your environment (DIGITALOCEAN_ACCESS_TOKEN, AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY).

  • Closing in on the end of the Summer

    Can you believe we’re two weeks through August already! And I’m so happy that my internship has been extended so last week isn’t my last week, even if it is the last full time week for awhile.

