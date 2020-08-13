Supply chain attacks are a known issue, and also lately there was a discussion around the relevance of reproducible builds. Looking in comparison at an average IT org doing something with the internet, I believe the pressing problem is neither supply chain attacks nor a lack of reproducible builds. The real problem is the amount of prefabricated binaries supplied by someone else, created in an unknown build environment with unknown tools, the average IT org requires to do anything.

[...]

Yes some of that is even non-free and might contain spyw^telemetry.

[...]

In the end the binary supply is like a drug for the user, and somehow the Debian project is also just another dealer / middle man in this setup. There are probably a lot of open questions to think about in that context.

Are we the better dealer because we care about signed sources we retrieve from upstream and because we engage in reproducible build projects?

Are our own means of distributing binaries any better than a binary download from github via https with a manual checksum verification, or the Debian repo at download.docker.com?

Is the approach of the BSD/Gentoo ports, where you have to compile at least some software from source, the better one?

Do I really want to know how some of the software is actually build?