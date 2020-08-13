today's howtos
[Old] The encrypted homelab: creating the most secure homelab there is
The idea is that you create encryption keys that get loaded over the network. Works for basically all encryption methods on linux and for Synology NAS devices. But it gives you a single point of failure (the key server) but that's kind of the idea. If that device is not running all your data will just be random noise.
Also if I had encrypted all my computers in 2014 when I was raided by the police because they followed a wrong lead, I would have gotten my computers much sooner than the 1 year it took them to look through all my files of all my harddrives
How To: Change Crontab Editor in macOS
How to Install and Use BackupPC Backup Software on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Sven Hoexter: Retrieve WLAN PSK via nmcli
How to download videos or audios from Youtube | 2020
How to Create NIC Teaming or Bonding in CentOS 8 / RHEL 8
How to set up NFS Server and Client on Debian 10
Mainline – Another Tool to Install Latest Kernel in Ubuntu / Linux Mint
How to Install Tomcat 9 on Ubuntu 20.04 Operating System
How to Install Java on Ubuntu 20.04 Complete Guide for Beginners
How to copy a directory in Linux a Guide for beginners 2020
How To Install Graylog on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Firefox & how to reuse an old profile
Android Leftovers
GNUnet 0.13.2 released
This is a bugfix release for gnunet 0.13.1. It fixes some build issues and contains changes to the REST API implmementation (no change in the API itself) as well as OpenID Connect related fixes to re:claimID.
What Does Mozilla Firing 25% of its Workforce Tells us About its Future
Mozilla has fired 250 employees which is 25% of its workforce. Why Mozilla did it and what lies ahead for Mozilla?
HeliOS is a Tiny Embedded OS Designed for Arduino Boards
Mannie Peterson (aka FellFromTree) has developed an embedded operating system called HeliOS that’s designed specifically for 8-bit and 32-bit Arduino boards, and can easily be used from the Arduino IDE. HeliOS is said to have only 21 function calls and implements cooperative and event-driven multitasking, task notification/messaging, timers, and memory management. It’s a non-preemptive multitasking kernel so you won’t have to deal with mutexes. The developer explains how scheduling works with HeliOS: HeliOS uses a run-time balanced strategy which ensures tasks with shorter run-times are prioritized over tasks with longer run-times. This ensures all running tasks receive approximately equal total run-time without using context switching. The other multitasking option available in HeliOS is event driven multitasking, which uses the wait/notify and timer interfaces. Mixing cooperative and event driven tasks in HeliOS is not a problem.
