The idea is that you create encryption keys that get loaded over the network. Works for basically all encryption methods on linux and for Synology NAS devices. But it gives you a single point of failure (the key server) but that's kind of the idea. If that device is not running all your data will just be random noise.

Also if I had encrypted all my computers in 2014 when I was raided by the police because they followed a wrong lead, I would have gotten my computers much sooner than the 1 year it took them to look through all my files of all my harddrives