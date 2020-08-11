Android Leftovers
Xiaomi Mi Box 3 now receiving Android Pie beta
Redmi 8 receives Android 10 update in India
OxygenOS 11 on the OnePlus 8 Pro – Hands-on with OnePlus’s Android 11 update
Android 11 Developer Preview 3 for OnePlus 8 series brings new visual design, Always-on display, optimized
Android 11 on the Google Pixel vastly improves Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller support
Google announces next version of Wear OS will be based on Android 11; teases 20% faster performance, seamless pairing and more
Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A90, Galaxy A51 potentially eligible for Android 13
12 fast fixes for common Android problems
10 Best Cryptocurrency Apps for Android
TikTok Reported To Have Collected Data From Millions of Android Users
The best TikTok alternatives for Android and iOS
Android deals abound in this 1-day sale at Woot from $40: Samsung, Pixel, more
Friday deals: Android smartphones from $40, Lenovo Smart Display $75, more
888 Overhauls Android Mobile Experience with Portrait Design, Multi-tabling Support
Dragon Touch Max10 Android Tablet Review - Adequate for light usage & little competition at this price
How to get Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 on your Android phone even if it’s not in the Play Store
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
LibreOffice 6.4.5 finally for Slackware 14.2
The Document Foundation recently released version 7.0.0 of their Libre Office suite of applications. The packages for Slackware-current can be found in my repository. But the situation for Slackware 14.2 used to be different – I got stuck after LibreOffice 6.2 because the newer source releases (6.3 and onwards) require versions of system software that our stable Slackware 14.2 platform does not offer. From time to time during the last year, when there was time and the build box was not compiling packages, I messed around with the libreoffice.SlackBuild script in futile attempts to compile recent versions of LibreOffice on Slackware 14.2. I failed all the time. Until last week. After I had uploaded the new KDE Plasma5 packages to ‘ktown‘, I had an epiphany and decided to use a new approach. What I did was: question all the historic stuff in the SlackBuild script that got added whenever I needed to work around compilation failures; and accept that the compilation needs newer versions of software than Slackware 14.2 offers. The first statement meant that I disabled patches and variable declarations that messed with compiler and linker; and for the second statement I stuck to a single guideline: the end product, if I were able to compile a package successfully, has to run out of the box on Slackware 14.2 without the need to update any of the core Slackware packages.
Web Browsers: New Tor RC, Firefox/Mozilla Trouble, and Web Browsers Need to Stop
