Today in Techrights
- OK, Melinda…
- High-Level Criminals Associate Privacy With Crime Because They Want Privacy Only for Themselves (Control But No Accountability)
- It Was Mozilla — Not Google (or Chrome) — That Liberated the World Wide Web From MSIE Monoculture and O/S Vendor Lock-in, But Firefox is Likely Dying
- Ars Technica, ZDNet and Bleeping Nonsense Still Misreporting to Blame ‘Linux’ for Malware One Can Merely Add to Linux (Distracting From Systems With Back Doors, Such as Windows)
- DistroTube Does a Richard Stallman
- Reporting Facts is Never a Crime (It Must Not Become That Way)
- [Meme] Linux Foundation and ZDNet Openwashing Proprietary Mass Surveillance (for a Fee!)
- [Meme] IBM and Its Shakeups (Shaking up of the Earth)
- Backup: KIRO Report About Arrest of Rick Allen Jones
- Promoting False Perspectives and Narratives About GNU/Linux to Let Microsoft Dominate/Control Everything (Sometimes Quite Cynically in the Name of ‘Security’ or ‘Responsibility’)
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, August 13, 2020
- Links 13/8/2020: New LibreOffice 6.4.x, Linspire 9.0, Endless OS 3.8.5
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 817 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
LibreOffice 6.4.5 finally for Slackware 14.2
The Document Foundation recently released version 7.0.0 of their Libre Office suite of applications. The packages for Slackware-current can be found in my repository. But the situation for Slackware 14.2 used to be different – I got stuck after LibreOffice 6.2 because the newer source releases (6.3 and onwards) require versions of system software that our stable Slackware 14.2 platform does not offer. From time to time during the last year, when there was time and the build box was not compiling packages, I messed around with the libreoffice.SlackBuild script in futile attempts to compile recent versions of LibreOffice on Slackware 14.2. I failed all the time. Until last week. After I had uploaded the new KDE Plasma5 packages to ‘ktown‘, I had an epiphany and decided to use a new approach. What I did was: question all the historic stuff in the SlackBuild script that got added whenever I needed to work around compilation failures; and accept that the compilation needs newer versions of software than Slackware 14.2 offers. The first statement meant that I disabled patches and variable declarations that messed with compiler and linker; and for the second statement I stuck to a single guideline: the end product, if I were able to compile a package successfully, has to run out of the box on Slackware 14.2 without the need to update any of the core Slackware packages.
Web Browsers: New Tor RC, Firefox/Mozilla Trouble, and Web Browsers Need to Stop
Recent comments
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 31 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 37 min ago
13 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 45 min ago