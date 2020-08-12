Meet the first South African elected to lead Debian Linux
Earlier this year, the developers of Debian elected Jonathan Carter, a South African based in Cape Town, as the Debian Project Lead.
Debian is a Linux distribution that is an important component in the free software and open-source ecosystems.
Aside from being used as an operating system on servers and desktop computers, Debian is used as the foundation of several other popular Linux distributions, including Ubuntu which was founded by Mark Shuttleworth.
Debian was also a pioneer in providing users with central software repositories, releasing its Advanced Packaging Tool in 1999.
