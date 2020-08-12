Photoflare – Simple Powerful Image Editor Inspired by PhotoFiltre
Photoflare is an open-source simple and powerful image editing software inspired by PhotoFiltre.
Photoflare is written in C++ with Qt5 framework. It works on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS, and features basic image editing capabilities, paint brushes, image filters, colour adjustments and more advanced features such as Batch image processing.
Besides the community version, the software also offers studio edition requires to pay for packages.
