GIMIAS: An Open-source Modular Environment for Building Medical Imaging Applications
Building medical imaging applications has been evolving as the industry demands over the last decade. From creating the application from scratch to medical imaging specific frameworks, platforms and environments. Today's topic is about one of these specific tools: GIMIAS.
GIMIAS is an open-source platform for creating medical imaging applications that can be used for clinical practice, research and medical simulation.
It's introduced as "a workflow-oriented environment for solving advanced biomedical image computing and individualized simulation problems".
GIMIAS is developed by dozens of scientists, researchers and scientific developers at CISTIB (Center for Computational Imaging & Simulation Technologies in Biomedicine).
