Intel mOS: Linux variant intended for for high-performance computing
Intel mOS aims to provide a high-performance environment for software, the operating system is based on the Linux kernel, modified by Intel to make it suitable for the HPC ecosystem.
The media said that mOS is still in the early stages of research, but could already be used for supercomputers like ASCI Red, IBM Blue Gene, and so on. Intel’s goal is to develop a stable version of the Aurora supercomputer when it is ready.
The Intel mOS system will continue to be based on Linux extensions, the latest version 0.8 uses the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel, but it has its own LWK lightweight kernel, the Linux kernel manages a small number of CPU cores to ensure compatibility, and the LWK kernel manages the rest of the system, similar to the Mutil-OS multi-OS.
