Programming: picolibc, Elixir, Perl, Java, and Python Picolibc Updates I thought work on picolibc would slow down at some point, but I keep finding more things that need work. I spent a few weeks working in libm and then discovered some important memory allocation bugs in the last week that needed attention too. [...] Szabolcs Nagy and Wilco Dijkstra's work in the last few years has been to improve the performance of some of the core math functions, which is much appreciated. They've adopted a more modern coding style (C99) and written faster code at the expense of a larger memory foot print. One interesting choice was to use double computations for the float implementations of various functions. This makes these functions shorter and more accurate than versions done using float throughout. However, for machines which don't have HW double, this pulls in soft double code which adds considerable size to the resulting binary and slows down the computations, especially if the platform does support HW float. The new code also takes advantage of HW fused-multiply-add instructions. Those offer more precision than a sequence of primitive instructions, and so the new code can be much shorter as a result.

Josef Strzibny: Soft dependencies in Elixir projects How to support soft dependencies in Elixir libraries to provide optional features without any dependency baggage?

8 + 1 things to get you started with the Elixir’s interactive shell (IEx) Are you coming to Elixir from another language with an interactive shell? There are a few specific things about Elixir’s interactive shell (IEx) to keep an eye on and make ourselves more efficient. Here they are.

The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #073 For the first time, I have joined the private Early Bird Club and taking the advantage of doing the challenge before the launch. I am not sure, if you noticed, this I shared by solutions before lunch time on day one. I did both tasks in Perl, Raku and Swift. I really wanted to add Java to the list as well but then dropped the at the last moment and took day off instead. But that doesn’t mean, I won’t attempt again in the coming weeks. Having done Raku for some time now, I am getting the hang of it. In fact, I am enjoying it to be honest. I no longer ask stupid Raku questions on the official Twitter handle. Instead I rely on my notes that I have been collecting all along. They are very handy when I am stuck. Another thing that helped me a lot is the Live Video Raku Review by Andrew Shitov. I learnt a lot by watching how he test the code. He makes difficult things easier to understand.

Micronaut 2.0 Full-Stack Java Framework Released Object Computing, Inc., has just announced the latest release of Micronaut, its JVM-based, full-stack Java framework. Developed by the creators of the Grails framework, Micronaut was designed to provide developers with a polyglot tool for building modular, easily testable JVM applications with the Java, Kotlin, and Groovy languages. Micronaut 2.0, available now, works with such frameworks as Spring and Grails to run in scenarios such as serverless functions, Android apps, or low memory-footprint microservices. The latest version has been updated to support JDK 14, Groovy 3, and reactive frameworks such as RxJava 3 and Reactor. The Micronaut framework uses Java's annotation processors, which work with any JVM language that supports them, as well as an HTTP server and client built on the Netty non-blocking I/O client server framework. To provide a programming model similar to Spring and Grails, these annotation processors pre-compile the required metadata to perform DI, define AOP proxies, and configure applications to run in a low-memory environment, the company says. Many of the APIs in Micronaut were "heavily inspired" by Spring and Grails," which was by design and aids in bringing developers up to speed quickly," the company says.

Python Bitwise Operators Bitwise operators and bit manipulation are like recursion in that they are both topics that are fundamental to computing, yet the amount of use you will make of them will vary gratly depending on your domain. Bit manipulation is certainly important for job interviews at companies like the "bigN" (Google, FB, etc.) and other places where a deep knowledge of fundamentals is expected and required. It is also an very important when working with embedded systems, and some other areas as shown below.

Adding Robots.txt file to Django Application Robots.txt is a standard used by websites to communicate with web crawlers and other web robots. The standard specifies how to inform the web robot about which areas of the website should not be processed or scanned.

Server Access Logging in Django using middleware Some application admins need to know which user performed what action in the application. We also felt the need of such tracking hence we started developing the access log system for our application. In this article, we will see how to develop the server access logging app for the Django project.

