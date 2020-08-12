GNU/Linux and Hardware
System76 Preparing Coreboot Laptop With Core i9 10900K, Up To 128GB RAM
System76 has been on a spree of interesting hardware launches this year and their next one is a new Bonobo WS ultra high-end laptop.
System76 has begun teasing a new Bonobo WS laptop featuring an Intel Core i9 10900K desktop processor, up to 128GB of DDR4-3200 memory, up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, four M.2 slots for plenty of storage options, a 97 Wh battery, and amplified speakers complete with a subwoofer.
3 crucial Linux patch management best practices for IT
At a high level, Linux patch management best practices are actually similar to Windows patch management best practices. The process involves scanning the Linux desktops for missing patches, downloading those patches from the vendor's site and then deploying the patches. While this process sounds simple, it can be anything but for admins.
After all, each vendor distributes its own patches, and the patches designed for one distribution will not work with another. Similarly, patches are OS version-specific, so IT professionals will have to ensure they apply the patches to the proper version of the correct distribution.
For example, Red Hat enables live kernel patching, which doesn't require a reboot, using a tool called Kpatch. Kpatch is available on GitHub and designed to work with other Linux distributions, such as Fedora, Ubuntu and Debian. However, these Linux distribution vendors may not support Kpatch -- and for good reason. GitHub provides a warning for admins that they should use Kpatch with caution. The site indicates that "kernel crashes, spontaneous reboots and data loss may occur."
There are two Linux patch management best practices to follow that will help admins avoid these issues. The first is to only use native tools that officially support the specific Linux distribution vendor, such as Red Hat officially supporting Kpatch. The other option for Linux desktop admins is to adopt a reputable third-party patch management tool, such as Automox, ManageEngine Desktop Central or GFI LanGuard.
With Android, Linux, and now Windows 10 support, have Chromebooks lost their simplicity?
Back in 2009 at the debut event for Chrome OS, Sundar Pichai said Chromebooks would focus on the “three S’s”: Security, speed, and simplicity. And the first devices were indeed simple to use; if you knew how to use the Chrome browser, you knew how to use a Chromebook. Since then, Android apps arrived in 2015, followed by Linux containers and, most recently, news of Windows 10 in a Parallels virtual machine. With each one of these bolt-ons to Chrome OS, I heard people say something along the lines of, “I don’t want all that, I just want the simple experience of the Chrome browser.”
When it comes to hardware resources, there are some valid concerns there but again, they’re pretty minimal. Chromebooks ship with support for Android apps in the Google Play Store by default these days, so the code for that is actually part of the Chrome OS build. That means some of your local storage is used for a feature that you may not want or use. It’s not gigabytes of storage that’s “wasted” though; in the grand scheme of things, I’d be surprised if the Google Play Store code takes up more than 250 MB of data.
And the Linux container doesn’t take up any space at all by default. You have to enable Linux in the Settings of your Chromebook to get Linux. When you do, that’s when the 300 or so megabytes of code for the Terminal and Debian build of Linux are downloaded for use.
Remote teams ring office bell with Raspberry Pi and Slack
Programming: picolibc, Elixir, Perl, Java, and Python
Android Leftovers
Best Kali Linux Alternatives
A system based on security is a great approach for hackers, as it can immediately detect any defects and weaknesses in a computer or network. Linux is the most commonly used operating system among hackers. Various Linux hacking distributions consist of several tools used to improve the security of the network. Kali Linux is one of the best distributions, and alternative Linux distributions come with different advanced features. This article will discuss some of the best Kali Linux alternatives used by hackers.
Cantor 20.08
Our developers are adding some usability improvements to Cantor and some initial results from GSoC projects are now available with the 20.08 release. For example, now you can collapse, uncollapse, and remove all results from the worksheet; exclude entries from the worksheet commands processing; add actions for selected texts; zoom widgets; get tooltips for almost all settings options; use the new horizontal rule entry; and more.
