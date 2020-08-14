GNOME 3.37.90 Released
-
Hi,
GNOME 3.37.90 is now available. This is the first beta release towards
3.38. It also marks the start of the UI, feature and API freezes
(collectively known as The Freeze). The corresponding flatpak runtimes
have been published to Flathub beta.
If you'd like to target the GNOME 3.36 platform, this is the best time
to start testing your apps or extensions. You can use the 3.38beta
branch of the flatpak runtimes.
A virtual machine image is available at
https://gnome-build-meta.s3.amazonaws.com/3.37.90.1/disk.img.xz
It can be used to test the new version, and test/port GNOME Shell
extensions. It is recommended to use the nightly version of GNOME
Boxes to run it (the beta version should be soon available on Flathub
beta, and can be used as well).
If you want to compile GNOME 3.37.90 yourself, you can use the
official BuildStream project snapshot:
https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.37.90/gnome-3.37.90.tar.xz
The list of updated modules and changes is available here:
https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.90/NEWS
The source packages are available here:
https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.90/sources/
WARNING!
--------
This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is
buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking
purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development
status.
For more information about 3.38, the full schedule, the official module
lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.37 wiki page:
https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable
Cheers,
Abderrahim
-
GNOME 3.37.90 has been released this weekend to serve as the beta of the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop release.
A lot has been building up over the past six months for GNOME 3.38, which we'll have our usual feature overview in the weeks ahead. As far as new changes to the GNOME 3.38 beta, some of the latest work includes:
-
After a one week delay, the GNOME Project announced today the general availability of the first beta version of the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series.
The GNOME 3.38 beta marks an important milestone in the development cycle of the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment. which is expected to hit the streets exactly in a month from the moment of writing this article, on September 16th, 2020.
The beta milestone also marks the start of the UI Freeze, Feature Freeze and API Freezes, which means that no major new features will be added to the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment until its final release.
today's leftovers
-
The last two weeks have seen a steady stream of new snapshots with small gaps for some days. In total, we have published 11 snapshots since the last review: 0731, 0801..0807, 0810, 0812, and 0813.
-
Version 3.10 of GNU mailutils is available for download.
-
The system running planet.gnu.org was upgraded/reinstalled to Debian 10 "buster" :)
Documentation was updated.
-
Leverage Open Standards: Whenever you can, leverage open standards for your implementation. Leverage standards like OAuth 2.0, which is an implicit part of the specification for FHIR and SMART on FHIR. This decreases your burden for achieving interoperability.
-
Research Libraries UK, the Society of College, National and University Libraries, and Jisc said that universities were under heavy pressure to reduce all expenditure and divert financial resources to areas of immediate concern, such as online teaching and measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. As a result, immediate reductions on the price of journal subscriptions were necessary if institutions and their researchers were to retain access to content, they said.
GNU/Linux and Hardware
-
System76 has been on a spree of interesting hardware launches this year and their next one is a new Bonobo WS ultra high-end laptop.
System76 has begun teasing a new Bonobo WS laptop featuring an Intel Core i9 10900K desktop processor, up to 128GB of DDR4-3200 memory, up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, four M.2 slots for plenty of storage options, a 97 Wh battery, and amplified speakers complete with a subwoofer.
-
At a high level, Linux patch management best practices are actually similar to Windows patch management best practices. The process involves scanning the Linux desktops for missing patches, downloading those patches from the vendor's site and then deploying the patches. While this process sounds simple, it can be anything but for admins.
After all, each vendor distributes its own patches, and the patches designed for one distribution will not work with another. Similarly, patches are OS version-specific, so IT professionals will have to ensure they apply the patches to the proper version of the correct distribution.
[...]
For example, Red Hat enables live kernel patching, which doesn't require a reboot, using a tool called Kpatch. Kpatch is available on GitHub and designed to work with other Linux distributions, such as Fedora, Ubuntu and Debian. However, these Linux distribution vendors may not support Kpatch -- and for good reason. GitHub provides a warning for admins that they should use Kpatch with caution. The site indicates that "kernel crashes, spontaneous reboots and data loss may occur."
There are two Linux patch management best practices to follow that will help admins avoid these issues. The first is to only use native tools that officially support the specific Linux distribution vendor, such as Red Hat officially supporting Kpatch. The other option for Linux desktop admins is to adopt a reputable third-party patch management tool, such as Automox, ManageEngine Desktop Central or GFI LanGuard.
-
Back in 2009 at the debut event for Chrome OS, Sundar Pichai said Chromebooks would focus on the “three S’s”: Security, speed, and simplicity. And the first devices were indeed simple to use; if you knew how to use the Chrome browser, you knew how to use a Chromebook. Since then, Android apps arrived in 2015, followed by Linux containers and, most recently, news of Windows 10 in a Parallels virtual machine. With each one of these bolt-ons to Chrome OS, I heard people say something along the lines of, “I don’t want all that, I just want the simple experience of the Chrome browser.”
[...]
When it comes to hardware resources, there are some valid concerns there but again, they’re pretty minimal. Chromebooks ship with support for Android apps in the Google Play Store by default these days, so the code for that is actually part of the Chrome OS build. That means some of your local storage is used for a feature that you may not want or use. It’s not gigabytes of storage that’s “wasted” though; in the grand scheme of things, I’d be surprised if the Google Play Store code takes up more than 250 MB of data.
And the Linux container doesn’t take up any space at all by default. You have to enable Linux in the Settings of your Chromebook to get Linux. When you do, that’s when the 300 or so megabytes of code for the Terminal and Debian build of Linux are downloaded for use.
-
Security Leftovers: Tor, Patches, Reproducible Builds and More
What happened
In May 2020 we found a group of Tor exit relays that were messing with exit traffic. Specifically, they left almost all exit traffic alone, and they intercepted connections to a small number of cryptocurrency exchange websites. If a user visited the HTTP version (i.e. the unencrypted, unauthenticated version) of one of these sites, they would prevent the site from redirecting the user to the HTTPS version (i.e. the encrypted, authenticated version) of the site. If the user didn't notice that they hadn't ended up on the HTTPS version of the site (no lock icon in the browser) and proceeded to send or receive sensitive information, this information could be intercepted by the attacker.
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (squid3), Fedora (lilypond and python3), openSUSE (xen), SUSE (libreoffice, libvirt, webkit2gtk3, xen, and xerces-c), and Ubuntu (apache2).
-
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 156. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ]
* Update PPU tests for compatibility with Free Pascal versions 3.2.0 or
greater. (Closes: #968124)
* Emit a debug-level logging message when our ppudump(1) version does not
match file header.
* Add and use an assert_diff helper that loads and compares a fixture output
to avoid a bunch of test boilerplate.
[ Frazer Clews ]
* Apply some pylint suggestions to the codebase.
-
In this instance, a message sent anonymously to Bloomberg claimed to have [cr]acked Brown-Forman and compromised its internal network. The alleged [attackers] said they copied 1 terabyte of confidential data and promised to share it online. The website named by the attackers goes to a page that lists victims of Sodinokibi ransomware, which emerged in 2019 and has spread across the globe, according to McAfee LLC. Also known as REvil, the ransomware code is maintained by one group of people and distributed by affiliates, a model known as ransomware as a service, McAfee said.
-
More than half of Finns reported to being a victim of cybercrime in recent years, while Finland also had among the highest number of survey respondents that claimed to have been a victim of online banking fraud in the past five years. In addition, 49% of Finns say they are increasingly concerned about the ability of companies to keep their user data safe and secure, although this figure was higher in countries such as Spain, Malta, and Ireland.
Let's take a closer look at why Finns might be so concerned, and what companies with a presence in Finland can be doing to assuage those concerns.
Recent comments
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 40 min ago
10 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago