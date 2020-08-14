After a one week delay, the GNOME Project announced today the general availability of the first beta version of the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series. The GNOME 3.38 beta marks an important milestone in the development cycle of the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment. which is expected to hit the streets exactly in a month from the moment of writing this article, on September 16th, 2020. The beta milestone also marks the start of the UI Freeze, Feature Freeze and API Freezes, which means that no major new features will be added to the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment until its final release.

GNOME 3.37.90 has been released this weekend to serve as the beta of the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop release. A lot has been building up over the past six months for GNOME 3.38, which we'll have our usual feature overview in the weeks ahead. As far as new changes to the GNOME 3.38 beta, some of the latest work includes:

The MX Linux project published today the final release of the highly-anticipated MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition, the first officially supported MX Linux flavor using the KDE Plasma desktop environment since the end of MEPIS Linux. I’ve been keeping my eyes on this first KDE Plasma edition of the MX Linux distribution lately, which appears to have quite some fans. Usually, MX Linux was only released ISOs with the Xfce desktop environment as it aims to be a fast and lightweight Debian-based distribution for 32-bit and 64-bit computers that doesn’t ship with the systemd init system.