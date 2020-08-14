Programming Leftovers
Intel Continues Readying Linux/Open-Source For AMX, Begins Discussing Programming Model
Back in June after Intel first published the Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) specification, the open-source/Linux patches were quick to come by their large software team. That work has continued over the summer in ensuring the Linux ecosystem and developers are ready for Intel AMX programming come next year with Sapphire Rapids.
Picolibc Continues Seeing Improvements, Contributions From Arm
Picolibc is a newer C library implementation written by longtime free software developer Keith Packard with a focus on being lightweight for embedded systems. Last year marked the release of Picolibc 1.0 while work on it hasn't let up.
Picolibc was born in part from code found within Newlib and AVR's libc. Picolibc 1.1 followed the 1.0 release last year but since then there hasn't been too much to report on this libc implementation. This weekend though longtime X11 developer Keith Packard outlined some of the recent progress on this libc.
How to delete values from an array in Javascript
This is one of the most common questions when working with Javascript. In this short tutorial we will explain how to remove an element from an array using the Javascript programming language. We will explain it in detail in order for you to use this article as a definitive guide for it, from how to eliminate first, final and intermediate elements .
[Old] Compiling Rakudo Star on OpenBSD 6.7
I really enjoy using raku to write small scripts for system maintenance and text parsing. Its regex and grammar engine are next level! The problem with using it on OpenBSD is that the packaged version is a couple years out of date. The version in ports is from 2018, which contains a bug regarding NativeCall on OpenBSD. Not to mention it's missing a lot of performance gains and patches.
Instead of just compiling everything from source and installing them myself as I did on my last system, I installed it using the rakudo star distribution and its rstar command. Rakudo Star is raku plus some community modules and the zef package manager. It also comes with the rstar command, which helps you in the build process.
Don't design for mobile
The intent of mobile-first is the right one. And for your average site or app, the outcome between a mobile-first approach vs a device capability approach is fairly much the same.
Though as the device landscape continues to converge, the categorisations will continue to blur. And as you introduce more interactivity and complex features to your site, the singular approach starts to break down.
It's only a slight mindset shift between the two approaches, but it is a significant one. Design for a touchscreen and it'll work with a mouse, optimise performance for a slow connection and it'll work on a faster connection, design for a small screen, and at the very least it'll work on a larger screen.
Since we started this approach at Canva it's meant less code, less design, and less testing—all for a far greater outcome. And that's something I think we can all get behind.
A python module to sort a number list
This python module will help you to sort any numbers within a list, either integer or double type, or a mix of both.
For example, if you enter this list, [3.4, -4, 3.5, 7, 14] and pass in True as the second parameter to the below function.
Pure list sorting with Python program
Hello and welcome back, in this Python solution article we will sort a number list with a Python function. If the function passes in an empty array or a none value then it should return an empty array or else it will sort the list and return the number list in ascending order!
Our strategy here is to compare the first number with the remaining numbers from the list and to put the smallest number in the list to the head of the list. Next we will compare the second, third and the remaining numbers with the numbers after it and placed the next smallest number in the correct position of the array.
Python 3.8.5 : The hashlib python package - parts 001.
The tutorial for today is about hashlib python module.
The official webpage comes for this python package has this intro:
This module implements a common interface to many different secure hash and message digest algorithms. Included are the FIPS secure hash algorithms SHA1, SHA224, SHA256, SHA384, and SHA512 (defined in FIPS 180-2) as well as RSA’s MD5 algorithm (defined in Internet RFC 1321).
Java write to file
To store data temporarily or permanently for programming purposes, we need to write data to a file. There are many classes and methods in Java to write data in a file. How different classes and methods can be used in Java to write data in a file are shown in this tutorial.
Android Leftovers
Debian turns 27!
Today is Debian's 27th anniversary. We recently wrote about some ideas to celebrate the DebianDay, you can join the party or organise something yourselves Today is also an opportunity for you to start or resume your contributions to Debian. For example, you can scratch your creative itch and suggest a wallpaper to be part of the artwork for the next release, have a look at the DebConf20 schedule and register to participate online (August 23rd to 29th, 2020), or put a Debian live image in a DVD or USB and give it to some person near you, who still didn't discover Debian. Our favorite operating system is the result of all the work we do together. Thanks to everybody who has contributed in these 27 years, and happy birthday Debian! Also: Debian GNU/Linux Turns 27 Years Old
Celebrating LibreOffice Seven
Congratulations to all computer users as LibreOffice reaches seventh version! We are very happy now LibreOffice celebrates its tenth anniversary and shines with brand new icon themes. LibreOffice is a professional alternative and replacement to Microsoft Office and it is downloadable gratis in the official website. LibreOffice is one of the best and successful computer programs in history which is guaranteed to be Free Software for everyone everywhere. LibreOffice is also one of the most popular software as it is included in many world class computer operating systems such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, and SUSE as well as available for Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS. This short writing sums up everything we need to know about LibreOffice Seven. Congratulations to LibreOffice Community!
Xubuntu Based CAELinux 2020 Released for Dedicated Simulation Works
The Xubuntu 18.04 LTS based CAELinux 2020 is released with major improvements with more customizations and pre-loaded tools, utilities. CAELinux is a distribution aimed to help in simulating various engineering areas by pre-loading free and open-source simulation tools. CAELinux 2020 comes with tools for stress analysis, thermal and fluid flow simulations, mathematical modeling tools, graphic and design software, CAD/CAM, prototyping software which makes it ideal for running a fabrication software.
