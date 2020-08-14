today's leftovers
Introducing CrowPi2
Like CrowPi, CrowPi2 combines Raspberry Pi and a range of other affordable, educational computer components. Throughout the development of CrowPi2, our goal has remained the same: to create something that people can use to learn, to explore, and to have fun. We want CrowPi2 to be a device that people can rely on in any and all environments – something that is just as powerful and useful for using as a portable laptop, also for learning about STEM education. Featuring 22 kinds of common sensors& modules, and independently developed software, CrowPi2 is exactly what you need to discover all the joys of Raspberry Pi. From CrowPi2, you can learn Python, Scratch, AI, Minecraft through programming in an easier way.
The Best Raspberry Pi Cases
There’s no single best Raspberry Pi case for all uses, because what you would want for a media center is different from what you need for a retro gaming system. Below we’ve listed our favorite Raspberry Pi cases, including picks not only for the current-generation Raspberry Pi 4 but also for the Raspberry Pi 3 series and the diminutive Raspberry Pi Zero / Zero W.
Markus Koschany: My Free Software Activities in July 2020
Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in August) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.
Launch Epic Games without Launcher
This shows you how to launch epic games without the official launcher in both Windows and Linuxs
The Biggest Failure Of Linux Is Package Management
I, like many of you, cannot switch away from an Arch-based Linux distribution. Why? The AUR! And while Arch Linux and the AUR are great, the popularity of the AUR highlights one of the biggest weaknesses of the Linux ecosystem. And that's package management.
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
The existing NTFS driver is basically unmaintained in the kernel and lacks proper write support along with other features, thus ntfs-3g with FUSE often being the more recommended choice. Paragon Software though is looking to mainline their "ntfs3" kernel driver to the mainline kernel and are GPL licensing it for inclusion.
Paragon Software has long offered their commercial NTFS driver for Linux and other platforms, among other proprietary file-system drivers. It looks though that with NTFS being surpassed by other more advanced file-systems, they are finally interested in contributing their code to the kernel. But at this time they also haven't published their user-space utility catered towards this driver.
Cameron Kaiser: TenFourFox FPR26b1 available (after all, Mozilla's not dead yet)
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 26 beta 1 is now available (downloads, hashes, release notes). There isn't a great deal in this release due to continued heavy workload at my regular job and summer heat here in excessively sunny Southern California making running the G5 and the Talos II at the same time pretty miserable, and I also had the better part of a week laid up ill to boot (note: not COVID-19). Still, this hopefully completes the work on DOM workers and the usual security updates, which will switch to 78ESR starting with FPR27. All going well, it will be released on August 25.
With much of the low-hanging fruit gone that a solo developer can reasonably do on their own, for FPR27 I would like to resurrect an old idea I had about a "permanent Reader mode" where once you enter Reader mode, clicking links keeps you in it until you explicitly exit. I think we should be leveraging Reader mode more as Readability improves because it substantially lowers the horsepower needed to usefully render a page, and we track current releases of Readability fairly closely. I'm also looking at the possibility of implementing a built-in interface to automatically run modifier scripts on particular domains or URLs, similar to Classilla's stelae idea but operating at the DOM level a la Greasemonkey like TenFourFox's AppleScript-JavaScript bridge does. The browser would then ship with a default set of modifier scripts and users could add their own. This might have some performance impact, however, so I have to think about how to do these checks quickly.
The Hacker Quarterly Magazine
This magazine is one of the few remaining physical hacker/computer magazines from the days of old. There’s something… humanizing about reading a physical magazine over consuming everything through digital publications. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re into hacker culture (if you’re reading this blog post now, you’d probably be interested in it).
Intel Details TDX To Better Protect Virtual Machines
Intel has published a whitepaper on their new TDX "Trust Domain Extensions" technology for better securing virtual machines.
Intel TDX is designed to isolate virtual machines from the VMM/hypervisor and other non-VMM system software on the platform. TDX is also able to protect the VMs from some forms of hardware attacks. Intel TDX will be coming with a future CPU generation but so far Intel has not detailed what generation or the timing of such support.
Android Leftovers
Debian turns 27!
Today is Debian's 27th anniversary. We recently wrote about some ideas to celebrate the DebianDay, you can join the party or organise something yourselves Today is also an opportunity for you to start or resume your contributions to Debian. For example, you can scratch your creative itch and suggest a wallpaper to be part of the artwork for the next release, have a look at the DebConf20 schedule and register to participate online (August 23rd to 29th, 2020), or put a Debian live image in a DVD or USB and give it to some person near you, who still didn't discover Debian. Our favorite operating system is the result of all the work we do together. Thanks to everybody who has contributed in these 27 years, and happy birthday Debian! Also: Debian GNU/Linux Turns 27 Years Old
Celebrating LibreOffice Seven
Congratulations to all computer users as LibreOffice reaches seventh version! We are very happy now LibreOffice celebrates its tenth anniversary and shines with brand new icon themes. LibreOffice is a professional alternative and replacement to Microsoft Office and it is downloadable gratis in the official website. LibreOffice is one of the best and successful computer programs in history which is guaranteed to be Free Software for everyone everywhere. LibreOffice is also one of the most popular software as it is included in many world class computer operating systems such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, and SUSE as well as available for Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS. This short writing sums up everything we need to know about LibreOffice Seven. Congratulations to LibreOffice Community!
Xubuntu Based CAELinux 2020 Released for Dedicated Simulation Works
The Xubuntu 18.04 LTS based CAELinux 2020 is released with major improvements with more customizations and pre-loaded tools, utilities. CAELinux is a distribution aimed to help in simulating various engineering areas by pre-loading free and open-source simulation tools. CAELinux 2020 comes with tools for stress analysis, thermal and fluid flow simulations, mathematical modeling tools, graphic and design software, CAD/CAM, prototyping software which makes it ideal for running a fabrication software.
