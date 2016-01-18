Review: Zenwalk Linux 15.0-200703a
In some ways my experiences with the Zenwalk system installer and the distribution's netpkg software manager largely reflected my overall view of the distribution. These tools, like Zenwalk in general, cover basic needs and perform tasks quickly, but there are some rough edges and things take more steps to get working than on most other distributions.
Zenwalk covers the basics of functionality, but I found doing anything outside of that, particularly if it involved installing more software, took a long time and tended to require manual steps that most distribution's automate. Zenwalk's software tools don't work with multiple repositories seamlessly, and in the case of Flatpak Hub, the system is not set up with a repository at all. I also find the lack of dependency resolution at this point a strange omission. Not installing required dependencies automatically does not cut down on bloat, it just prevents software from working. In a similar vein, the system installer takes over twice as many steps to install as Linux Mint or Fedora, but does not offer us much additional useful customization.
Visually, in a lot of ways, Zenwalk is beautiful. I really like the layout and dark theme used by the Xfce desktop. However, the visual tone is inconsistent. Sometimes windows are dark, sometimes they are transparent. Sometimes the system looks sleek and modern, yet the notifications look like they were (to quote someone who saw me using Zenwalk) "designed by a hyper five year old." The login screen sometimes labels its input fields, and sometimes it does not. Sometimes the application menu disappears, other times it is visible and beautiful.
All of this is to say Zenwalk has some rough edges. Which is understandable, it is a development snapshot after all. However, I wonder if its classic-style base will be appealing to many users. Using text-based installers, console-based service management, and package management without dependency resolution all feel like legacies of the past at this point. They work, in their fashion, but require more manual effort on the part of the user without, in my opinion, much benefit for their minimalism. People who like Slackware and Xfce will probably appreciate Zenwalk, but I'm not sure people from outside the Slackware community will have a reason to try this distribution.
Linux 5.9-rc1
This merge window felt a lot more normal than 5.8, and all the stats
confirm thar it seems to be the usual size.
The only thing that stands out is yet another AMD GPU header file
drop, but by now that almost counts as "usual" too. It does mean that
the diff stats are dominated by those AMD updates, and almost exactly
half of the diff is under drivers/gpu/drm/amd/, but it's the usual big
register definitions (presumably once more generated from the hw
files) and doesn't really matter in the big picture.
If you ignore that, stats look very normal. Even ignoring the AMD GPU
updates, drivers are still about 60% of the patch, and it's all over.
Outside of drivers, it's the usual mix of architecture updates,
documentation, core networking, tooling and filesystem updates.
"Normal size" is still obviously pretty big, so the appended is just
my merge-log as usual. For details, dig down into whichever area
excites you in the git tree...
Linus
Also: Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 5.9 Release Candidate
Linux 5.9-rc1 Kernel Released - Line Count Dominated By AMD Radeon Navi 2 Additions
Kernel prepatch 5.9-rc1
today's leftovers
-
Like CrowPi, CrowPi2 combines Raspberry Pi and a range of other affordable, educational computer components. Throughout the development of CrowPi2, our goal has remained the same: to create something that people can use to learn, to explore, and to have fun. We want CrowPi2 to be a device that people can rely on in any and all environments – something that is just as powerful and useful for using as a portable laptop, also for learning about STEM education. Featuring 22 kinds of common sensors& modules, and independently developed software, CrowPi2 is exactly what you need to discover all the joys of Raspberry Pi. From CrowPi2, you can learn Python, Scratch, AI, Minecraft through programming in an easier way.
-
There’s no single best Raspberry Pi case for all uses, because what you would want for a media center is different from what you need for a retro gaming system. Below we’ve listed our favorite Raspberry Pi cases, including picks not only for the current-generation Raspberry Pi 4 but also for the Raspberry Pi 3 series and the diminutive Raspberry Pi Zero / Zero W.
-
Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in August) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.
-
This shows you how to launch epic games without the official launcher in both Windows and Linuxs
-
I, like many of you, cannot switch away from an Arch-based Linux distribution. Why? The AUR! And while Arch Linux and the AUR are great, the popularity of the AUR highlights one of the biggest weaknesses of the Linux ecosystem. And that's package management.
-
The existing NTFS driver is basically unmaintained in the kernel and lacks proper write support along with other features, thus ntfs-3g with FUSE often being the more recommended choice. Paragon Software though is looking to mainline their "ntfs3" kernel driver to the mainline kernel and are GPL licensing it for inclusion.
Paragon Software has long offered their commercial NTFS driver for Linux and other platforms, among other proprietary file-system drivers. It looks though that with NTFS being surpassed by other more advanced file-systems, they are finally interested in contributing their code to the kernel. But at this time they also haven't published their user-space utility catered towards this driver.
-
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 26 beta 1 is now available (downloads, hashes, release notes). There isn't a great deal in this release due to continued heavy workload at my regular job and summer heat here in excessively sunny Southern California making running the G5 and the Talos II at the same time pretty miserable, and I also had the better part of a week laid up ill to boot (note: not COVID-19). Still, this hopefully completes the work on DOM workers and the usual security updates, which will switch to 78ESR starting with FPR27. All going well, it will be released on August 25.
With much of the low-hanging fruit gone that a solo developer can reasonably do on their own, for FPR27 I would like to resurrect an old idea I had about a "permanent Reader mode" where once you enter Reader mode, clicking links keeps you in it until you explicitly exit. I think we should be leveraging Reader mode more as Readability improves because it substantially lowers the horsepower needed to usefully render a page, and we track current releases of Readability fairly closely. I'm also looking at the possibility of implementing a built-in interface to automatically run modifier scripts on particular domains or URLs, similar to Classilla's stelae idea but operating at the DOM level a la Greasemonkey like TenFourFox's AppleScript-JavaScript bridge does. The browser would then ship with a default set of modifier scripts and users could add their own. This might have some performance impact, however, so I have to think about how to do these checks quickly.
-
This magazine is one of the few remaining physical hacker/computer magazines from the days of old. There’s something… humanizing about reading a physical magazine over consuming everything through digital publications. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re into hacker culture (if you’re reading this blog post now, you’d probably be interested in it).
-
Intel has published a whitepaper on their new TDX "Trust Domain Extensions" technology for better securing virtual machines.
Intel TDX is designed to isolate virtual machines from the VMM/hypervisor and other non-VMM system software on the platform. TDX is also able to protect the VMs from some forms of hardware attacks. Intel TDX will be coming with a future CPU generation but so far Intel has not detailed what generation or the timing of such support.
Programming Leftovers
-
Back in June after Intel first published the Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) specification, the open-source/Linux patches were quick to come by their large software team. That work has continued over the summer in ensuring the Linux ecosystem and developers are ready for Intel AMX programming come next year with Sapphire Rapids.
-
Picolibc is a newer C library implementation written by longtime free software developer Keith Packard with a focus on being lightweight for embedded systems. Last year marked the release of Picolibc 1.0 while work on it hasn't let up.
Picolibc was born in part from code found within Newlib and AVR's libc. Picolibc 1.1 followed the 1.0 release last year but since then there hasn't been too much to report on this libc implementation. This weekend though longtime X11 developer Keith Packard outlined some of the recent progress on this libc.
-
This is one of the most common questions when working with Javascript. In this short tutorial we will explain how to remove an element from an array using the Javascript programming language. We will explain it in detail in order for you to use this article as a definitive guide for it, from how to eliminate first, final and intermediate elements .
-
I really enjoy using raku to write small scripts for system maintenance and text parsing. Its regex and grammar engine are next level! The problem with using it on OpenBSD is that the packaged version is a couple years out of date. The version in ports is from 2018, which contains a bug regarding NativeCall on OpenBSD. Not to mention it's missing a lot of performance gains and patches.
Instead of just compiling everything from source and installing them myself as I did on my last system, I installed it using the rakudo star distribution and its rstar command. Rakudo Star is raku plus some community modules and the zef package manager. It also comes with the rstar command, which helps you in the build process.
-
The intent of mobile-first is the right one. And for your average site or app, the outcome between a mobile-first approach vs a device capability approach is fairly much the same.
Though as the device landscape continues to converge, the categorisations will continue to blur. And as you introduce more interactivity and complex features to your site, the singular approach starts to break down.
It's only a slight mindset shift between the two approaches, but it is a significant one. Design for a touchscreen and it'll work with a mouse, optimise performance for a slow connection and it'll work on a faster connection, design for a small screen, and at the very least it'll work on a larger screen.
Since we started this approach at Canva it's meant less code, less design, and less testing—all for a far greater outcome. And that's something I think we can all get behind.
-
This python module will help you to sort any numbers within a list, either integer or double type, or a mix of both.
For example, if you enter this list, [3.4, -4, 3.5, 7, 14] and pass in True as the second parameter to the below function.
-
Hello and welcome back, in this Python solution article we will sort a number list with a Python function. If the function passes in an empty array or a none value then it should return an empty array or else it will sort the list and return the number list in ascending order!
Our strategy here is to compare the first number with the remaining numbers from the list and to put the smallest number in the list to the head of the list. Next we will compare the second, third and the remaining numbers with the numbers after it and placed the next smallest number in the correct position of the array.
-
The tutorial for today is about hashlib python module.
The official webpage comes for this python package has this intro:
This module implements a common interface to many different secure hash and message digest algorithms. Included are the FIPS secure hash algorithms SHA1, SHA224, SHA256, SHA384, and SHA512 (defined in FIPS 180-2) as well as RSA’s MD5 algorithm (defined in Internet RFC 1321).
-
To store data temporarily or permanently for programming purposes, we need to write data to a file. There are many classes and methods in Java to write data in a file. How different classes and methods can be used in Java to write data in a file are shown in this tutorial.
Recent comments
15 min 1 sec ago
48 min 26 sec ago
5 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago