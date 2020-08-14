Parrot 4.10 Release Notes

We are proud to announce the release of Parrot OS 4.10. This new version includes many important updates to make the distribution more reliable and more secure. [...] Parrot OS is a rolling release distribution, and updates flow in the repo as soon as they prove to be stable and reliable. Version numbers (like 4.8 or 4.9) are just tags we assign to the current state of the project every time we think there are enough updates accumulated in the repo to need a refresh of the ISO file. In fact every Parrot version represents exactly a refresh of our ISO files to collect all the accumulated pieces together into something tested and reliable.

Apoorv Sachan: The Final Piece

The final piece in the puzzle still remains. The Open-With page, of the properties dialogue. Open-with page is a rather un-noticed but a very significant part of the properties-dialogue, It allows us to set, change the application which would launch for a particular file based on it’s MIME type.

DebConf20 talk recorded

OK, one step back. Why are we doing this? Because our hardworking friends of the DebConf20 video team recommended so. In order to minimize connecitvity issues from the variety of speakers throughout the world, we were requested to pre-record the exposition part of our talks, send them to the video team (deadline: today 2020-08-16, in case you still owe yours!), and make sure to be present at the end of the talk for the Q&A session. Of course, for a 45 minute talk, I prepared a 30 minute presentation, saving time for said Q&A session. Anyway, I used the excellent OBS studiolive video mixing/editing program (of course, Debian packages are available. This allowed me to set up several predefined views (combinations and layouts of the presentation, webcam, and maybe some other sources) and professionally and elegantly switch between them on the fly. I am still a newbie with OBS, but I surely see it becoming a part of my day to day streaming. Of course, my setup still was obvious (me looking right every now and then to see or control OBS, as I work on a dual-monitor setup…)