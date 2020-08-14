today's howtos
-
How to play PlayStation 1 games in Retroarch on Linux
-
How to install Olive Video Editor on Ubuntu 20.04
-
Install / Uninstall Wine 5.15 on Ubuntu / Linux Mint
-
Pitivi: Edit Object Tracking
-
Useful FFmpeg commands for video editing
-
Numbering Scrabble leaves
-
FetchCord – Display Your System Info as Discord Rich Presence
FetchCord is a simple tool grabs your system information and displays it as Discord Rich Presence.
FetchCord is written in Python 3 and relies on Neofetch for your basic system information. With the handy tool, you’ll see your system info inside Discord user’s profile.
-
Red Hat's channel tackles the challenge of monolithic legacy applications
Once an enterprise Linux specialist, Red Hat is now providing answers to some of the biggest questions being asked of corporate and government IT. The company's OpenShift container platform, for instance, was key to the modernisation of New Zealand Customs' legacy CusMod applications, taking them from a dependence on proprietary hardware into hybrid cloud. The fact that Datacom engineered that shift along with Section6 providing modernisation services points to another aspect of the vendor's strategy -- apart from having what country manager Derek Wilson says are a couple of direct customers, Red Hat remains a channel-based business.
Android Leftovers
CryptPad: An Encrypted Open Source Google Docs Alternative for Privacy Cautious Users
CryptPad is an amazing open-source online suite for creating documents, spreadsheets, presentations, boards, and more. The best part is that all the documents are encrypted. Take a look at CryptPad in this week’s open source software highlight.
