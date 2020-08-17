Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

CryptPad: An Encrypted Open Source Google Docs Alternative for Privacy Cautious Users

Submitted by itsfoss on Monday 17th of August 2020 05:56:36 AM Filed under
Software

CryptPad is an amazing open-source online suite for creating documents, spreadsheets, presentations, boards, and more. The best part is that all the documents are encrypted. Take a look at CryptPad in this week’s open source software highlight.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat's channel tackles the challenge of monolithic legacy applications

Once an enterprise Linux specialist, Red Hat is now providing answers to some of the biggest questions being asked of corporate and government IT. The company's OpenShift container platform, for instance, was key to the modernisation of New Zealand Customs' legacy CusMod applications, taking them from a dependence on proprietary hardware into hybrid cloud. The fact that Datacom engineered that shift along with Section6 providing modernisation services points to another aspect of the vendor's strategy -- apart from having what country manager Derek Wilson says are a couple of direct customers, Red Hat remains a channel-based business. Read more

Android Leftovers

CryptPad: An Encrypted Open Source Google Docs Alternative for Privacy Cautious Users

CryptPad is an amazing open-source online suite for creating documents, spreadsheets, presentations, boards, and more. The best part is that all the documents are encrypted. Take a look at CryptPad in this week’s open source software highlight. Read more

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6