today's leftovers
-
GNU World Order 367
Hey, it's time for another **Debian** anniversary
-
Are Free Software And Open Source Really So Different?
The terms free software and open source get thrown around a lot but it seems like everybody just assumes that these terms actually make sense outside of very tiny group so today I thought I would try and help that group grow a little larger and do my best at explaining the differences between free software and open source software and provide a practical distinction.
-
OpenShift joins the Argo CD community (KubeCon Europe 2020)
As Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift platform adoption grow and organizations move a larger portion of their infrastructure to these platforms, organizations are increasingly faced with the challenge of managing hybrid multicluster environments across the public cloud and on-premises infrastructure. While this approach brings flexibility and scalability to managing applications, the ability to ensure configuration consistency across these clusters, and the ability to roll out applications to multiple clusters in a consistent manner becomes a necessity. Enter the Argo CD GitOps Kubernetes Operator.
-
Nordic Semi nRF21540 RF front end module Extends the Range of nRF52/nRF53 Bluetooth SoC’s
A little while ago, we wrote about RFCat N32 board integrating Meshtek-H52 module with nRF52832 2.4GHz multi-protocol SoC and a Skyworks power amplifier increasing power by up to 30 times to extend the wireless range to up to 200 meters.
It turns out Nordic Semi outed its own range extender module late last year with nRF21540 RF front end module (FEM) that integrates a power amplifier (PA) and low noise amplifier (LNA) optimized to boost the link budget of the nRF52 and nRF53 multi-protocol wireless SoCs.
-
[GSoC] Address Sanitizer, Part 2
Hello again! Its been a month since my last blog. So, there are many updates I’d like to share. I’ll first cover the Address Sanitizer (ASan) algorithm in detail and then summarize the progress made until the second evaluation period.
If you recall my last post, I had briefly talked about the principle behind ASan. Now, let us discuss the ASan algorithm in much more depth. But first, we need to understand the memory layout and how the compiler’s instrumentation works.
[...]
Now, as we have looked at the memory mapping and the instrumented code, let’s drive into the algorithm.
-
Reviewer Calls Linux-based PinePhone 'the Most Fascinating Smartphone I've Tried in Years'
A evaluate on the Android Police web site calls Pine64’s new Linux-based PinePhone “essentially the most fascinating smartphone I’ve tried in years,” with 17 totally different working methods out there (together with Fedora, Ubuntu Contact, SailfishOS, openSUSE, and Arch Linux ARM):
There is a replaceable battery, which is appropriate with batteries designed for older Samsung Galaxy J7 telephones. It is good to know that even when PinePhone vanished in a single day, you possibly can nonetheless buy new batteries for round $10-15…
-
The Best Voice Chat Apps for PC Gaming
Mumble VoIP application is equipped with encryption so that your data is always secure. This application offers low latency audio streaming so that there are minimum lags during the chat. The positional sound support provided by this app gives a more realistic feel to the players.
Mumble app gives a number of permissions to the admin which can be used to manage all the users on the server. Besides, this app lets the players use middleware called “Ice” to get additional features like channel viewers, web interfaces, authenticators and so on.
-
LLVMpipe Has Patches Bringing It To OpenGL 4.5 Support
For years Mesa's LLVMpipe software rasterizer has been bound to OpenGL 3.3 support but finally in recent months Red Hat's David Airlie has been tackling OpenGL 4.x support... Right now in Mesa it's at OpenGL 4.3 but there are patches seemingly to be mainlined very soon that will take it up to OpenGL 4.5.
As it stands right now, Mesa 20.2 will ship in a few weeks with OpenGL 4.3 support for LLVMpipe rather than OpenGL 4.3. But David Airlie has continued hacking away at the missing GL4 features and now has this LLVM-powered software OpenGL driver hitting OpenGL 4.5 with patches under review.
-
Safest Voting Method Is Using Paper, Leading Cyber Expert Says
The election infrastructure, which includes voter databases and vote-tallying and vote-reporting systems, is “very, very, vulnerable to [cr]acking,” Alperovitch added. “I’m not so much concerned about foreign entities interfering in the paper process, but we do need to make sure that states are prepared to take in the huge number of mail-in ballots that will come in.”
-
Microsoft tells Windows 10 users they can never uninstall Edge. Wait, what?
This is a very good browser. It's like Chrome -- Redmond based it on the Chromium platform, after all -- but it's better.
Microsoft has, however, been annoying Windows 10 users by making it very difficult to ignore -- or even eliminate -- Edge. Some believe Edge is stealing their Chrome data.
Even those still on the terminal Windows 7 system are annoyed.
One reader even described Edge as malware because of the way Microsoft tried to force his wife's Windows 7 system to adopt its new browser.
You might imagine Microsoft could rethink this strategy. You might imagine a lava of conscience will have drifted over Redmond's vast mountain.
-
Python Programming
Why I switched from Vim to Emacs
I have been a loyal Vim user since, well, I don't even remember any longer. Over the years, I tried other editors, but Vim commands and keyboard shortcuts are second nature to me, so much so that I ended up doing : w every time I wanted to save in another application. So, for a long time, I stuck with Vim for all my note-taking and writing. By combining Vim with Markdown syntax, I could easily export my notes to any format for other uses or sharing with my colleagues. I've always enjoyed working in a terminal, but I usually needed other applications for my email, calendar, and tracking the time I spend on various tasks, which I like to do for numerous reasons. I tried different cloud solutions, kanban boards, and email clients, but I kept looking for a way to do it all in a terminal. I tried some great projects for time tracking and kanban on the command line—but there was always something missing in my workflow. That is until I read an article about using Org mode in Emacs. I had tried Emacs before and found out there are even more commands and keyboard combinations to keep track of in Emacs than Vim! However, every time I read an article explaining different ways to use Org mode, it seemed like Emacs was the solution I was looking for. So I made another venture into the world of Emacs. Also: Use GNU on Windows with MinGW
What makes Java open source?
If you're using Java to write business applications, you may know that Java Standard Edition (SE) is not open source software. It is not managed by a foundation, like Python or JavaScript, and in January 2019, Oracle changed its policy to require a commercial license for any use of SE, from the developer's local environment to production. This change also raised a lot of questions in open source communities about licensing compliance and Java usage. If you're still confused, this article will guide you through how these changes apply to Java developers.
