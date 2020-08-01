Language Selection

Linuxfx 10.5 Windows 10 Clone Arrives with Cinnamon 4.6, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 17th of August 2020 01:43:39 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Rafael Rachid announced today the release and general availability of Linuxfx 10.5, a new version of his Ubuntu-based distribution aimed at those who want to migrate from Windows to Linux.

Dubbed “Windowsfx,” the Linuxfx 10.5 release is here only two weeks after version 10.4.2 and about a month after the 10.4 series with some major enhancements in an attempt to make the migration from the proprietary Windows 10 platform to the Linux and Open Source ecosystems completely possible and viable.

The developer did such a good job transforming Ubuntu into a Windows 10 clone with the Cinnamon desktop environment that’s hard to believe. It looks and acts just like the real thing.

The big news for this release is that it’s based on the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, as well as the Cinnamon 4.6 desktop environment with a Windows 10 theme.

