Best Graphic Design Software for Linux in 2020

There are numerous drawing programs for Linux that will help you improve your work or create something interesting from scratch. Perhaps, the apps for Linux are not popular but they offer powerful features that may become invaluable tools for any digital artist. In this guide, we have included 8 free and best graphic design software for Linux. Some of the tools mentioned below are web-based, so you can use them on any OS.

Sparky 2020.08

The August snapshot of Sparky 2020.08 of the (semi-)rolling line is out. It is based on the Debian testing "Bullseye". Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of August 14, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.7.10 (5.8.1 & 5.9-rc1 in Sparky unstable repos) • added Memory Test and Hardware Detection to the live config • installed qt5ct + added qt5ct config to non Qt based desktops: Openbox, MATE & Xfce • GCC 9 removed; the default compiler is GCC 10 now • LXQt 0.14.1 • MATE 1.24.1 • Xfce 4.14 • Firefox 79.0 • Thunderbird 68.11.0 • LibreOffice 7.0.0-rc2 (7.0.1~rc1 in Debian testing repos now) • VLC 3.0.11 • Calamares 3.2.24 • small improvements

Linuxfx 10.5 Windows 10 Clone Arrives with Cinnamon 4.6, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Rafael Rachid announced today the release and general availability of Linuxfx 10.5, a new version of his Ubuntu-based distribution aimed at those who want to migrate from Windows to Linux. Dubbed “Windowsfx,” the Linuxfx 10.5 release is here only two weeks after version 10.4.2 and about a month after the 10.4 series with some major enhancements in an attempt to make the migration from the proprietary Windows 10 platform to the Linux and Open Source ecosystems completely possible and viable. The developer did such a good job transforming Ubuntu into a Windows 10 clone with the Cinnamon desktop environment that’s hard to believe. It looks and acts just like the real thing. The big news for this release is that it’s based on the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, as well as the Cinnamon 4.6 desktop environment with a Windows 10 theme.