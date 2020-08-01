Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Hey, it's time for another **Debian** anniversary
The terms free software and open source get thrown around a lot but it seems like everybody just assumes that these terms actually make sense outside of very tiny group so today I thought I would try and help that group grow a little larger and do my best at explaining the differences between free software and open source software and provide a practical distinction.
As Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift platform adoption grow and organizations move a larger portion of their infrastructure to these platforms, organizations are increasingly faced with the challenge of managing hybrid multicluster environments across the public cloud and on-premises infrastructure. While this approach brings flexibility and scalability to managing applications, the ability to ensure configuration consistency across these clusters, and the ability to roll out applications to multiple clusters in a consistent manner becomes a necessity. Enter the Argo CD GitOps Kubernetes Operator.
A little while ago, we wrote about RFCat N32 board integrating Meshtek-H52 module with nRF52832 2.4GHz multi-protocol SoC and a Skyworks power amplifier increasing power by up to 30 times to extend the wireless range to up to 200 meters.
It turns out Nordic Semi outed its own range extender module late last year with nRF21540 RF front end module (FEM) that integrates a power amplifier (PA) and low noise amplifier (LNA) optimized to boost the link budget of the nRF52 and nRF53 multi-protocol wireless SoCs.
Hello again! Its been a month since my last blog. So, there are many updates I’d like to share. I’ll first cover the Address Sanitizer (ASan) algorithm in detail and then summarize the progress made until the second evaluation period.
If you recall my last post, I had briefly talked about the principle behind ASan. Now, let us discuss the ASan algorithm in much more depth. But first, we need to understand the memory layout and how the compiler’s instrumentation works.
[...]
Now, as we have looked at the memory mapping and the instrumented code, let’s drive into the algorithm.
A evaluate on the Android Police web site calls Pine64’s new Linux-based PinePhone “essentially the most fascinating smartphone I’ve tried in years,” with 17 totally different working methods out there (together with Fedora, Ubuntu Contact, SailfishOS, openSUSE, and Arch Linux ARM):
There is a replaceable battery, which is appropriate with batteries designed for older Samsung Galaxy J7 telephones. It is good to know that even when PinePhone vanished in a single day, you possibly can nonetheless buy new batteries for round $10-15…
Mumble VoIP application is equipped with encryption so that your data is always secure. This application offers low latency audio streaming so that there are minimum lags during the chat. The positional sound support provided by this app gives a more realistic feel to the players.
Mumble app gives a number of permissions to the admin which can be used to manage all the users on the server. Besides, this app lets the players use middleware called “Ice” to get additional features like channel viewers, web interfaces, authenticators and so on.
For years Mesa's LLVMpipe software rasterizer has been bound to OpenGL 3.3 support but finally in recent months Red Hat's David Airlie has been tackling OpenGL 4.x support... Right now in Mesa it's at OpenGL 4.3 but there are patches seemingly to be mainlined very soon that will take it up to OpenGL 4.5.
As it stands right now, Mesa 20.2 will ship in a few weeks with OpenGL 4.3 support for LLVMpipe rather than OpenGL 4.3. But David Airlie has continued hacking away at the missing GL4 features and now has this LLVM-powered software OpenGL driver hitting OpenGL 4.5 with patches under review.
The election infrastructure, which includes voter databases and vote-tallying and vote-reporting systems, is “very, very, vulnerable to [cr]acking,” Alperovitch added. “I’m not so much concerned about foreign entities interfering in the paper process, but we do need to make sure that states are prepared to take in the huge number of mail-in ballots that will come in.”
This is a very good browser. It's like Chrome -- Redmond based it on the Chromium platform, after all -- but it's better.
Microsoft has, however, been annoying Windows 10 users by making it very difficult to ignore -- or even eliminate -- Edge. Some believe Edge is stealing their Chrome data.
Even those still on the terminal Windows 7 system are annoyed.
One reader even described Edge as malware because of the way Microsoft tried to force his wife's Windows 7 system to adopt its new browser.
You might imagine Microsoft could rethink this strategy. You might imagine a lava of conscience will have drifted over Redmond's vast mountain.
Security Leftovers
Josh and Kurt talk about the current state of information security. There are aspects that resemble a cult more than we would like. It’s not all bad though, there are some things we can do to help move things forward. This episode shouldn’t be taken too seriously.
If you use WordPress, then WordPress itself takes care of a ton of security issues and keeps resolving new ones in every update. Recent update WordPress 5.5 provides features to auto-update themes and plugins to improve site security.
In this article, I will talk about some of the very common security threats for websites and how to secure our websites using cloud-based firewalls for WordPress.
Wireshark is a network traffic analyzer for Unix-ish operating systems. It is
based on Qt5, a graphical user interface library, and libpcap, a packet capture and filtering library.
Python Programming
This week we welcome Jason Coombs (@jaraco) as our PyDev of the Week! Jason is the maintainer of twine, SetupTools, CherryPy and 140+ other Python packages.
The reaction to my blog post on unravelling attribute access was positive enough that I'm inspired to do another post on how much of Python's syntax is actually just syntactic sugar. In this post I want to tackle binary arithmetic operations.
Specifically, I want to unravel how subtraction works: a - b. Now I am purposefully choosing subtraction as it is non-commutative. This helps make sure that the order of operations matters compared to doing addition where you could make a mistake and flip a and b in the implementation and still end up with the same result.
Researches and others using data science and software need to follow solid software engineering practices. This is a message that Joel Grus has been promoting for some time.
Joel joins the show this week to talk about data science, software engineering, and even Fizz Buzz.
