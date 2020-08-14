Games: Vagrus, Good Robot, OpenRCT2 and More
Vagrus - The Riven Realms manages to break $100K on Fig with Early Access
What's become quite an ongoing indie success story is Vagrus - The Riven Realms, an incredibly interesting post-apocalyptic fantasy RPG-strategy hybrid.
"Vagrus is an award-winning roleplaying game with a narrative focus, open-world exploration, and strong elements of strategy. The player takes the role of a vagrus - a caravan leader who strives to survive in a strange and dangerous dark fantasy world by leading a traveling company on all kinds of ventures."
A game that's been featured here on GOL a few times, and with good reason. The amount of promise it shows is ridiculous, especially if you love games with deep lore and lots to explore. Lost Pilgrims Studio have been funding their game on Fig for over a year, using a hybrid model of Early Access / Crowdfunding where you get instant access. This campaign has now passed $100,000 and continues to rise as they pull in funding to work on new features.
Roguelike shoot 'em up Good Robot is now open source
Fast-paced roguelike shoot-em-up Good Robot released in 2016 from Pyrodactyl has now had the code opened up under the MIT license.
Speaking about the open source release on the Diecast podcast with Paul Spooner, developer Shamus Young who made the original prototype and teamed up with Pyrodactyl for the full release talked a little about it.
An interview with Elden Pixels, creators of Alwa's Legacy and Alwa's Awakening
"Hello! My name is Mikael Forslind and I’m the CEO and Lead Game Designer at a small indie company called Elden Pixels based here in Gothenburg, a small town in the lovely country of Sweden. The first game we released was Alwa’s Awakening that came out about three years ago and was met with a lot of praise. So much so, that we decided to quit our day jobs and pursue this indie dream full-time. Now two years have passed and I couldn’t be more broke, I mean happy. Two months ago we released Alwa’s Legacy, which is a standalone follow-up to our first game. Both games were of course released on Linux on day one."
Anstoss 2022 / Club Manager 2022 hits the goal for Linux support
Reviving a classic from the days of the Amiga, Anstoss 2022 / Club Manager 2022 is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter with 5 days to go. Thankfully, it's hit the stretch-goal to properly support Linux.
2tainment GmbH, technically a publisher, had a project in-house for a while as a hobby that they decided to take forward to bring a classic football manager game back to modern platforms along with a little help from Kalypso Media who appear to hold the licensing for it.
"Club Manager 2022 will combine classic ‘impulse’ gameplay with modern football analysis, offering players a heat map and many other performance tracking tools. Alongside a manager talent tree and player editor, the game will also include multiplayer in the form of a ‘hotseat’ mode, where up to three friends can play together online."
Libretro / RetroArch were hacked, wiping some repositories
GitHub themselves have replied (source) to mentioned they can't help, so they're now relying on local backups and Git history from their developers to get it back to where it was online.
Some good news though: for users they said no Cores or RetroArch installs should be considered compromised, as the attacker was too busy with wiping things and being a nuisance. However, thanks to it the Core installer is offline as are the 'Update Assets', 'Update Overlays', 'Update Shaders' functions.
Also mentioned is how they didn't have automated backups of their buildbot, a service which helps to automate building the application and testing. Something that's generally vital for larger projects. They said it's due to funding, as they don't have enough for it with a note about supporting them on Patreon to help.
OpenRCT2, the open source game engine for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 has a major update
You don't always have to give up classics, thanks to open source. RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 continues living on with a fresh update of the re-implementation OpenRCT2. It attempts to provide everything from RCT2 as well as many improvements and additional features, along with cross-platform support.
Release v0.3.0 "Every Script is Sacred" is out now, which continues to improve the foundation enabling you to enjoy the game even more. Like a lot of open source game engines, it's never really done. OpenRCT2 is very playable though, even with online multiplayer.
Some highlights include: support for custom JavaScript plugins, .sea (RCT Classic) scenario files can now be imported, ride list sort mode is now remembered for the duration of the game, Path additions are now kept when replacing the path, a new version notification system, Guest entry points can now be removed by clicking them again, a Cheat to allow building at invalid heights was added, you can now open doors with the tile inspector and more. Multiplayer got a small tweak to allow a Custom IP address to be advertised to the master server to work around IPv6 issues. This release will also warn users running it in Wine instead of the proper build, as it leads to issues.
The API wars – 16 years later
It is more than 16 years since Joel Spolsky wrote How Microsoft Lost the API War. The bonds of the win32 API lock-in is broken and the free web is here to take over. The web has come a long way in the past 16 years. Richer APIs, dramatic performance improvements, and an ubiquity that surpasses anything else that we as a human race have experienced. Easy of deployment is king and the easiest deployment of all is to simply browse to a web page. Creating web apps has always been riddled by browser compatibility caveats. Various services have been around to test rendering across browsers and versions, and frameworks to address common scenarios have evolved to create a write-once, deploy-everywhere story. The modern web browser has become our universal runtime environment. It is what Java and .net aspired to on a crazy scale. However, it is not only a runtime environment. It is the perfect client server setup to provide everything as a service.
today's howtos
Python Programming
SiFive Launches OpenFive As Custom Silicon Business Unit For RISC-V, ARM, Other ISAs
SiFive today announced OpenFive as their custom silicon business now spun into its own self-contained, autonomous unit. While SiFive is most known for their RISC-V architecture designs, SiFive's OpenFive isn't limiting their custom silicon development to RISC-V but also supports Arm and other CPU ISAs for embracing heterogeneous mixed-ISA designs. Also: MatchX M2 Pro LPWAN Crypto-Miner Supports LoRaWAN and Cryptocurrency Mining
