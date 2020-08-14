Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 17th of August 2020 02:19:03 PM

A common complaint with modern smartphones is that they are black boxes. Android and iOS are complicated pieces of software, each with hundreds (if not thousands) of independent functions running in the background. Even when we explicitly turn off certain functions, our phones don't always do as they're told. That's part of what makes the PinePhone so alluring — it's one of the few mobile devices with hardware switches for common features, giving you full control over your smartphone.

The PinePhone is a smartphone developed by Pine64, a company that has been selling ARM-based products since 2015. The first fully-functional versions went on sale earlier this year after years of development, but Pine64 has also started selling Community Editions with various Linux distributions pre-installed. That's right, the PinePhone is built to run Linux.