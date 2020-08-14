IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: SELinux, POWER10, Kubernetes and Fedora on ARM
SELinux changes for KVM-separated (Kata) containers
Many years ago, I wrote the first SELinux policy for containers, before Docker existed. I was working on libvirt-lxc at the time, and containers launched out of libvirt. Later, when the Docker project hit the scene, I adapted the container policy to the Docker engine. The container-selinux policy and package were born. Most everyone that uses containers and SELinux is using this policy.
IBM Details 7nm POWER10 CPUs But Not Shipping Until H2'2021
After covering the Linux/open-source POWER10 bring-up for a number of months already, IBM has finally announced firm information on their forthcoming POWER10 processors. POWER10 looks promising but these 7nm CPUs will not begin shipping until the second half of next year.
Red Hat Opens Up the Edge with Enterprise-Grade Kubernetes and Automation Technologies
Documenting my various arm and IoT devices: quick overview
It’s been around ten years since I got my first arm single board computer, a Beagle-xM, which started me down the route of playing with Fedora on ARM and ultimately to my role in device edge/IoT at Red Hat. Shortly after that time I also moved into my current flat, almost ten years later I finally made the decision to move to a new place.
In the process of unpacking the contents of boxes from the flat into my new home office I thought I would document all my devices. This is mostly for my own reference, but I have little doubt others are interested from previous conversations. I’ve broken the list down into a few broad categories, mostly so the blog post isn’t unwieldy, there’s certainly cross overs between the categories, like some generations of the Raspberry Pi can run in either 32 or 64 bit mode, some Arm SBCs also have an integrated micro controller etc. For simplicity I’m putting those cross over devices in a single list, that of which they’re most capable, I’m also not putting devices on the list that aren’t easily able to run an open source OS such as Linux or Zephyr RTOS as I have numerous micro controllers/phones etc I can’t be bothered with and hence they’re not seen as useful for this list.
