Which is better, Java or Python? And how?
Blogs over the internet that are showcasing the comparison between Python and Java. But no one is giving a solid reason for “is python or java easier.” We all know that nowadays Python is competing with almost every programming language.
Even it is also competing with the most robust programming language in the world. Yes, you are right, it is Java. Java is one of the best programming languages to create desktop applications. But it is also used in the field of data science. Therefore both of these programming languages are competing with each other in various industries. Before we dig into the comparison, let’s have a look at the overview of both of these languages.
Async Views in Django 3.1
Writing asynchronous code gives you the ability to speed up your application with little effort. With Django 3.1 finally supporting async views, middleware, and tests, now's a great time to get them under your belt.
This post looks at how to get started with Django's new asynchronous views.
PyBites: How to Run External Python Libraries in AWS Cloud
AWS Lambda is awesome, but sometimes it can be hard to get external libraries working in this serverless environment.
No worries, we learned a lesson or two which I will share in this article.
Taking Another Look at Plotly
I’ve written quite a bit about visualization in python - partially because the landscape is always evolving. Plotly stands out as one of the tools that has undergone a significant amount of change since my first post in 2015. If you have not looked at using Plotly for python data visualization lately, you might want to take it for a spin. This article will discuss some of the most recent changes with Plotly, what the benefits are and why Plotly is worth considering for your data visualization needs.
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 11 : Wrapping up!
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC: Week 12: Scanning docker
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Blog #6 (9th Aug - 16th Aug)
The API wars – 16 years later
It is more than 16 years since Joel Spolsky wrote How Microsoft Lost the API War. The bonds of the win32 API lock-in is broken and the free web is here to take over. The web has come a long way in the past 16 years. Richer APIs, dramatic performance improvements, and an ubiquity that surpasses anything else that we as a human race have experienced. Easy of deployment is king and the easiest deployment of all is to simply browse to a web page. Creating web apps has always been riddled by browser compatibility caveats. Various services have been around to test rendering across browsers and versions, and frameworks to address common scenarios have evolved to create a write-once, deploy-everywhere story. The modern web browser has become our universal runtime environment. It is what Java and .net aspired to on a crazy scale. However, it is not only a runtime environment. It is the perfect client server setup to provide everything as a service.
SiFive Launches OpenFive As Custom Silicon Business Unit For RISC-V, ARM, Other ISAs
SiFive today announced OpenFive as their custom silicon business now spun into its own self-contained, autonomous unit. While SiFive is most known for their RISC-V architecture designs, SiFive's OpenFive isn't limiting their custom silicon development to RISC-V but also supports Arm and other CPU ISAs for embracing heterogeneous mixed-ISA designs. Also: MatchX M2 Pro LPWAN Crypto-Miner Supports LoRaWAN and Cryptocurrency Mining
