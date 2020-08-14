Android Leftovers
The US is making it even harder for Huawei phones to get Android updates
9to5Google Daily 503: Google to replace Duo with Meet, Huawei’s Android license fully expires, plus more
[Update: August 2020] The best affordable Android phones you can buy today
Android users lose Spotify integration with BMW iDrive 6
Chrome for Android will show ‘Fast page’ labels based on Web Vitals
The API wars – 16 years later
It is more than 16 years since Joel Spolsky wrote How Microsoft Lost the API War. The bonds of the win32 API lock-in is broken and the free web is here to take over. The web has come a long way in the past 16 years. Richer APIs, dramatic performance improvements, and an ubiquity that surpasses anything else that we as a human race have experienced. Easy of deployment is king and the easiest deployment of all is to simply browse to a web page. Creating web apps has always been riddled by browser compatibility caveats. Various services have been around to test rendering across browsers and versions, and frameworks to address common scenarios have evolved to create a write-once, deploy-everywhere story. The modern web browser has become our universal runtime environment. It is what Java and .net aspired to on a crazy scale. However, it is not only a runtime environment. It is the perfect client server setup to provide everything as a service.
today's howtos
Python Programming
