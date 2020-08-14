KDevelop 5.6 beta 1 released
We are happy to announce the release of KDevelop 5.6 Beta 1!
5.6 as a new feature version of KDevelop will bring half a year of small improvements to features across the application. Full details will be given in the announcement of the KDevelop 5.6.0 release, which is currently scheduled for in 3 weeks.
Should you have any remarks or in case you find any issues in KDevelop 5.6 Beta 1, please let us know.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 294 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 16 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
6 hours 57 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
8 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago