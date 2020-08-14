Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KDevelop 5.6 beta 1 released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 17th of August 2020 09:02:35 PM Filed under
KDE

We are happy to announce the release of KDevelop 5.6 Beta 1!

5.6 as a new feature version of KDevelop will bring half a year of small improvements to features across the application. Full details will be given in the announcement of the KDevelop 5.6.0 release, which is currently scheduled for in 3 weeks.

Should you have any remarks or in case you find any issues in KDevelop 5.6 Beta 1, please let us know.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

Linux gaming overlay MangoHud version 0.5.1 released

Continuing to be the go-to for people needing a good HUD while gaming, MangoHud has a new release up. Giving you the ability to get a real-time readout on GPU/CPU use, FPS, frame timings, RAM/VRAM use, what graphics API is used and even a little benchmarking. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6