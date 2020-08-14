Audiocasts/Screencasts: Late Night Linux, Linux Headlines, Scotland Open Source Podcast, MX Linux 19.2 KDE and GhostBSD 20.08.04
Late Night Linux – Episode 96
How a Windows user views desktop Linux, some ask us anything questions, and Félim’s attempts to solve his RSI problem.
2020-08-17 | Linux Headlines
Attackers gain access to Libretro's GitHub account, Shellcaster 1.0 is out, SQLite 3.33 brings support for significantly larger databases, a push for standardizing APIs in Python data science libraries is gathering support, and Kdenlive's latest version includes workspace improvements as well as a breaking change.
Jonathan Riddell: Scotland Open Source Podcast
The Scotland Open Source Podcast by Ashley Nicolson of Scotland OSUM is a new listen available on all the Podcast services which interviews devs and contributors in Scotland. It’s had hacker spaces in Aberdeen with FreeBSD spod Tom Jones, Ensuring longevity after unfortunate circumstances in OSS Projects with Chocolatey dude Gary Ewan Park, Greg Sutcluiffe of Red Hat and Ansible on Education and PR and most recently me chatting about Quaker geek collectives.
MX Linux 19.2 KDE Run Through
In this video, we are looking at MX Linux 19.2 KDE. Enjoy!
GhostBSD 20.08.04 overview | A simple, elegant desktop BSD Operating System.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of GhostBSD 20.08.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.
