Security Leftovers
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (dovecot, htmlunit, jruby, libetpan, lucene-solr, net-snmp, and posgresql-9.6), Fedora (firefox, nss, qt, and thunderbird), Mageia (glib-networking, mumble, webkit2, and znc), openSUSE (balsa, chromium, firejail, hylafax+, libreoffice, libX11, perl-XML-Twig, thunderbird, wireshark, and xrdp), Red Hat (libvncserver), SUSE (libvirt and perl-PlRPC), and Ubuntu (dovecot and salt).
Getting Started in Cybersecurity
Interested in learning more about cybersecurity? Whether you’re considering specializing in the field or want to round out your current job skills through courses and certification, this article will provide tips and resources to help you get started.
Digital Security Is as Easy as PGP
Average computer users would be forgiven for not having any idea what PGP is. There is so much going on below the surface of the modern computing experience that even critically important security tools like PGP are tucked away.
To be sure, there are specialized circles that make regular explicit use of PGP. Diligent Linux users would have at least a passing familiarity with PGP, since the fact that manufacturers didn’t install our OS for us means we have to verify its integrity ourselves.
Otherwise, if your work doesn’t touch on information security, PGP would understandably be a mystery to you. But like I said, it is no less important for this reality. In fact, PGP played a significant part in why we have secure communications on the Internet. This actually isn’t because it’s widely used, although it definitely is utilized in software installation utilities the world over. Rather, its significance stems from its defiant challenge to an overzealous government that sought to compromise encryption long before most Americans used the Internet regularly.
My aim in treating PGP here is twofold. The first is to shed some light on it for the uninitiated. The second, and more importantly, is to teach the daring among you how to wield this powerful tool. Hopefully, you found your way here after reading my security guide. If not, check out the last installment, and you will see that PGP can be useful in certain high-stakes threat scenarios.
Before we proceed, keep in mind that, as with any tool, the usefulness of PGP adheres to the network effect. Its practicability is extremely limited due to scant adoption software development circles. If you seek to apply PGP toward interpersonal communication, those you communicate with must do the same.
Telegram updated to 2.3.0
Telegram is an open source, multiplatform, modern and free graphical application that allows any Linux user to easily and quickly talk with friends, co-workers and family members who use the Telegram messenger, from the comfort of their GNU/Linux desktops.
today's howtos
Matthias Kirschner, FSFE, Nazi comparisons
The original FSF was founded by Richard Stallman, who has Jewish ancestry although he describes himself as an atheist. FSFE has taken the name of Stallman's organization, added the letter E to make FSFE and using this similar name, scooped up millions of euros of donations and thousands of hours of volunteer effort in Europe. If the FSFE did not exist, how many of these donations and volunteers would have contributed directly to the original FSF? Intellectual property and reputations are the artworks of our century. The FSFE, under Matthias Kirschner, is brazenly pilfering FSF's trademark in broad daylight and they even admitted it.
Audiocasts/Screencasts: Late Night Linux, Linux Headlines, Scotland Open Source Podcast, MX Linux 19.2 KDE and GhostBSD 20.08.04
Android Leftovers
