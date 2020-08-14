Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Tuesday 18th of August 2020 12:42:04 AM
Security
  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (dovecot, htmlunit, jruby, libetpan, lucene-solr, net-snmp, and posgresql-9.6), Fedora (firefox, nss, qt, and thunderbird), Mageia (glib-networking, mumble, webkit2, and znc), openSUSE (balsa, chromium, firejail, hylafax+, libreoffice, libX11, perl-XML-Twig, thunderbird, wireshark, and xrdp), Red Hat (libvncserver), SUSE (libvirt and perl-PlRPC), and Ubuntu (dovecot and salt).

  • Getting Started in Cybersecurity

    Interested in learning more about cybersecurity? Whether you’re considering specializing in the field or want to round out your current job skills through courses and certification, this article will provide tips and resources to help you get started.

  • Digital Security Is as Easy as PGP

    Average computer users would be forgiven for not having any idea what PGP is. There is so much going on below the surface of the modern computing experience that even critically important security tools like PGP are tucked away.

    To be sure, there are specialized circles that make regular explicit use of PGP. Diligent Linux users would have at least a passing familiarity with PGP, since the fact that manufacturers didn’t install our OS for us means we have to verify its integrity ourselves.

    Otherwise, if your work doesn’t touch on information security, PGP would understandably be a mystery to you. But like I said, it is no less important for this reality. In fact, PGP played a significant part in why we have secure communications on the Internet. This actually isn’t because it’s widely used, although it definitely is utilized in software installation utilities the world over. Rather, its significance stems from its defiant challenge to an overzealous government that sought to compromise encryption long before most Americans used the Internet regularly.

    My aim in treating PGP here is twofold. The first is to shed some light on it for the uninitiated. The second, and more importantly, is to teach the daring among you how to wield this powerful tool. Hopefully, you found your way here after reading my security guide. If not, check out the last installment, and you will see that PGP can be useful in certain high-stakes threat scenarios.

    Before we proceed, keep in mind that, as with any tool, the usefulness of PGP adheres to the network effect. Its practicability is extremely limited due to scant adoption software development circles. If you seek to apply PGP toward interpersonal communication, those you communicate with must do the same.

  • Telegram updated to 2.3.0

    Telegram is an open source, multiplatform, modern and free graphical application that allows any Linux user to easily and quickly talk with friends, co-workers and family members who use the Telegram messenger, from the comfort of their GNU/Linux desktops.

Matthias Kirschner, FSFE, Nazi comparisons

The original FSF was founded by Richard Stallman, who has Jewish ancestry although he describes himself as an atheist. FSFE has taken the name of Stallman's organization, added the letter E to make FSFE and using this similar name, scooped up millions of euros of donations and thousands of hours of volunteer effort in Europe. If the FSFE did not exist, how many of these donations and volunteers would have contributed directly to the original FSF? Intellectual property and reputations are the artworks of our century. The FSFE, under Matthias Kirschner, is brazenly pilfering FSF's trademark in broad daylight and they even admitted it. Read more

Audiocasts/Screencasts: Late Night Linux, Linux Headlines, Scotland Open Source Podcast, MX Linux 19.2 KDE and GhostBSD 20.08.04

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 96

    How a Windows user views desktop Linux, some ask us anything questions, and Félim’s attempts to solve his RSI problem.

  • 2020-08-17 | Linux Headlines

    Attackers gain access to Libretro's GitHub account, Shellcaster 1.0 is out, SQLite 3.33 brings support for significantly larger databases, a push for standardizing APIs in Python data science libraries is gathering support, and Kdenlive's latest version includes workspace improvements as well as a breaking change.

  • Jonathan Riddell: Scotland Open Source Podcast

    The Scotland Open Source Podcast by Ashley Nicolson of Scotland OSUM is a new listen available on all the Podcast services which interviews devs and contributors in Scotland. It’s had hacker spaces in Aberdeen with FreeBSD spod Tom Jones, Ensuring longevity after unfortunate circumstances in OSS Projects with Chocolatey dude Gary Ewan Park, Greg Sutcluiffe of Red Hat and Ansible on Education and PR and most recently me chatting about Quaker geek collectives.

  • MX Linux 19.2 KDE Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at MX Linux 19.2 KDE. Enjoy!

  • GhostBSD 20.08.04 overview | A simple, elegant desktop BSD Operating System.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of GhostBSD 20.08.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.

Android Leftovers

