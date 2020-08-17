Ian Jackson: Doctrinal obstructiveness in Free Software Any software system has underlying design principles, and any software project has process rules. But I seem to be seeing more often, a pathological pattern where abstract and shakily-grounded broad principles, and even contrived and sophistic objections, are used to block sensible changes. [...] I could come up with a lot more examples of other projects that have exhibited similar arrogance. It is becoming a plague! But every example is contentious, and I don't really feel I need to annoy a dozen separate Free Software communities. So I won't make a laundry list of obstructiveness. If you are an upstream software developer, or a distributor of software to users (eg, a distro maintainer), you have a lot of practical power. In theory it is Free Software so your users could just change it themselves. But for a user or downstream, carrying a patch is often an unsustainable amount of work and risk. Most of us have patches we would love to be running, but which we haven't even written because simply running a nonstandard build is too difficult, no matter how technically excellent our delta. As an upstream, it is very easy to get into a mindset of defending your code's existing behaviour, and to turn your project's guidelines into inflexible rules. Constant exposure to users who make silly mistakes, and rudely ask for absurd changes, can lead to core project members feeling embattled. But there is no need for an upstream to feel embattled! You have the vast majority of the power over the software, and over your project communication fora. Use that power consciously, for good. I can't say that arrogance will hurt you in the short term. Users of software with obstructive upstreams do not have many good immediate options. But we do have longer-term choices: we can choose which software to use, and we can choose whether to try to help improve the software we use. After reading Colin's experience, I am less likely to try to help improve the experience of other PostgreSQL users by contributing upstream. It doesn't seem like there would be any point. Indeed, instead of helping the PostgreSQL community I am now using them as an example of bad practice. I'm only half sorry about that.

IBM/Red Hat: 'Clown' Computing, LinuxONE, POWER10 and vDPA Red Hat takes Kubernetes to the cloud's edge Arpit Joshipura, The Linux Foundation's general manager of networking, predicted "edge computing will overtake cloud computing" by 2025. IBM Services Global CTO and Vice President Bridget Karlin won't go that far but said: "We will see an increase in edge computing due to the sheer quantity of instances compared to centralized cloud centers." How many? IDC forecasts that by 2025 there will be 55.9 billion connected devices. Leading Linux and cloud company Red Hat will be ready.

Get your choice of Linux distribution on IBM LinuxONE When you first learn about IBM LinuxONE, many of the resources talk about security, resiliency, open source, and innovation. These benefits have been covered extensively. But on a practical level, what distribution of Linux does LinuxONE actually run? First, let’s back up for a moment. From a Linux perspective, LinuxONE is a mainframe (like its sister IBM Z, often referred to as the s390x architecture in the open source world) that IBM has developed to exclusively run Linux. This is enforced through specific Integrated Facility for Linux (IFL) processors that only run Linux, and do not run some of your more traditional mainframe operating systems, like z/OS. From there, you can run Linux directly on a Logical Partition (LPAR) from the Processor Resource/System Manager (PR/SM) or, more commonly, on z/VM or KVM. Once that decision is made, you can install Linux.

Libre/Open-Source POWER10 Hardware Systems Unlikely Until At Least 2022 While Raptor Computing Systems has been making fabulous 100% open-source/libre hardware systems based around POWER9 with the likes of their Talos II and Blackbird systems, don't hold your breath on quickly seeing fully-open POWER10 systems even with "OpenPOWER" being trumpeted in recent years and similar for being more open-source friendly than the likes of Intel and AMD. IBM today announced POWER10 for shipping in H2'2021. But as mentioned in that article, seeing "libre" POWER10 hardware might not come so quickly. Unfortunately that was confirmed this morning by Raptor that any POWER10 platforms from them will not come until at least 2022.

vDPA Kernel Framework Part #1: vDPA Bus for Abstracting Hardware In the previous post, we provided a high level overview of the kernel vDPA framework solution. Starting with this post and for the posts, we will dive into the technical details of the architecture and use cases for the kernel vDPA framework interacting with containers and VMs. The audience of these technical articles are those who really want to understand the logic and details behind the vDPA kernel design. For those who only want to focus on the high level solution we recommend sticking to the previous post