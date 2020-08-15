Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 18th of August 2020 09:22:00 AM

Filed under

Not too long ago, people had to use Wine or run virtual machines like VMware to play Windows Games on their Linux PCs. Not only was this inefficient, but it also consumed a lot of extra resources and resulted in a sub-optimal gaming experience. But standing in 2020, gaming on Linux is like a long-time dream come true.

Users have access to a massive library of games – many of them are AAA titles designed for Windows PCs – that can be played without needing any virtualization. And the gaming performance is comparable to Windows PCs.

A part of the thanks goes to Proton – a compatibility layer designed by Steam, which allows Microsoft Windows games to run on Linux-based operating systems without any noticeable hit on performance. Read this to learn more about Steam for Linux.