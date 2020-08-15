Reiser4/Reiser5 Updated For Linux 5.8
Edward Shishkin continues pushing ahead with not only maintaining the existing out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system code but also developing Reiser5 seemingly without any major corporate support. Reiser4 and the experimental Reiser5 file-system code were updated on Monday for Linux 5.8 kernel compatibility.
The Reiser4 kernel driver along with the unstable Reiser5 kernel code saw new patch releases for supporting them on the Linux 5.8 stable kernel (Linux 5.8.1 target to be exact).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 795 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
35 min 51 sec ago
8 hours 55 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 30 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago