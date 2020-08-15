Lilbits: Color E Ink comes at a cost, a high-power Linux laptop, and more
We already knew that E Ink’s new Kaleido color display technology had some trade-offs: they can display grayscale or color imagery, but a screen that can show 300 pixels per inch in black and white is limited to 100 pixels per inch in color.
But it turns out the Poke2’s display is also darker than the Kindle Paperwhite’s screen, and it looks grainier (or if you look closely enough, it looks like someone placed a screen door over the display).
