Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Systems Running Linux 4.4 Receive New Kernel Security Update

The new kernel update addresses two security issues, namely CVE-2020-12771, a flaw discovered in Linux kernel’s bcache subsystem that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service, and CVE-2020-15393, a vulnerability discovered by Kyungtae Kim in the USB testing driver, which could allow a physically proximate attacker to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). All Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users running the stock Linux 4.4 kernel are urged to update their installations to the new kernel versions, linux-image 4.4.0-187.217 for 32-bit, 64-bit and PowerPC systems, linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0-1137.146 for Raspberry Pi (V7) systems, linux-image-aws 4.4.0-1112.124 for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems, linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0-1141.149 for Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, and linux-image-kvm 4.4.0-1078.85 for cloud environments.

Nextcloud Desktop Client Gets End-to-End Encryption, New User Interface

End-to-end encryption is probably one of the most requested features in Nextcloud, the most popular on-premises file share and collaboration platform. With the release of Nextcloud Desktop Client 3.0, Nextcloud has become the first vendor to offer an enterprise-grade end-to-end encryption solution designed with file sync and share in mind. Thanks to end-to-end encryption, users no longer need to manually exchange encryption keys, share large encrypted volumes or long and complex passwords when share files securely. Nextcloud’s solution works on a per-folder level to ensure local encryption of all files and features a fully secure key management system with Cryptographic Identity Protection in the form of server-signed certificates.