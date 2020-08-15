Nextcloud Desktop Client Gets End-to-End Encryption, New User Interface
End-to-end encryption is probably one of the most requested features in Nextcloud, the most popular on-premises file share and collaboration platform. With the release of Nextcloud Desktop Client 3.0, Nextcloud has become the first vendor to offer an enterprise-grade end-to-end encryption solution designed with file sync and share in mind.
Thanks to end-to-end encryption, users no longer need to manually exchange encryption keys, share large encrypted volumes or long and complex passwords when share files securely. Nextcloud’s solution works on a per-folder level to ensure local encryption of all files and features a fully secure key management system with Cryptographic Identity Protection in the form of server-signed certificates.
