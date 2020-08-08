Programming Leftovers
Tripping over the potholes in too many libraries
While on my most recent break from writing, I pondered a bunch of things that keep seeming to come up in issues of reliability or maintainability in software. At least one of them is probably not going to make me many friends based on the reactions I've had to the concept in its larval form. Still, I think it needs to be explored.
In short, I think it's become entirely too easy for people using certain programming languages to use libraries from the wide world of clowns that is the Internet. Their ecosystems make it very very easy to become reliant on this stuff. Trouble is, those libraries are frequently shit. If something about it is broken, you might not be able to code around it, and may have to actually deal with them to get it fixed.
Repeat 100 times, and now you have a real problem brewing.
Most "mandatory requirements" in corporations are imaginary
In my day job I work as a consultant. Roughly six months ago my current client had a non-negotiable requirement that consultants are not allowed to work remotely. Employees did have this privilege. This is, clearly, a stupid policy and there have been many attempts across the years to get it changed. Every time someone in the management chain has axed the proposal with some variation of "this policy can not be changed because this is our policy and thus can not be changed", possibly with a "due to security reasons" thrown in there somewhere.
Then COVID-19 happened and the decision came to lock down the head office. Less than a day after this everyone (including consultants) got remote working rights, VPN tokens and all other bits and bobs. The old immutable, mandatory, unalterable and just-plain-how-we-do-things rules and regulations seemed to vanish to thin air in the blink of an eye. The question is why did this happen?
The answer is simple: because it became mandatory to due to external pressure. A more interesting question would be if it really was that simple, how come this had not happened before? Further, are the same reasons that blocked this obvious improvement for so long are also holding back other policy braindeadisms that reduce employee productivity. Unfortunately the answers here are not as clear-cut and different organizations may have different underlying causes for the same problem.
Delegation: composition and inheritance in object-oriented programming
Object-oriented programming (OOP) is a methodology that was introduced in the 60s, though as for many other concepts related to programming languages it is difficult to give a proper date. While recent years have witnessed a second youth of functional languages, object-oriented is still a widespread paradigm among successful programming languages, and for good reasons. OOP is not the panacea for all the architectural problems in software development, but if used correctly can give a solid foundation to any system.
It might sound obvious, but if you use an object-oriented language or a language with strong OOP traits, you have to learn this paradigm well. Being very active in the Python community, I see how many times young programmers are introduced to the language, the main features, and the most important libraries and frameworks, without a proper and detailed description of OOP and how OOP is implemented in the language.
The implementation part is particularly important, as OOP is a set of concepts and features that are expressed theoretically and then implemented in the language, with specific traits or choices. It is very important, then, to keep in mind that the concepts behind OOP are generally shared among OOP languages, but are not tenets, and are subject to interpretation.
2020.33 Function Types
Wim Vanderbauwhede continues their excellent blog series on algebraic data types with an extensive treatise on function types in not only Raku, but also Python, Rust and Haskell, with some C and Fortran thrown in for good measure (/r/rakulang, Twitter comments). Recommended if you would like to know more about functional programming and/or algebraic data types!
Style Stage: A modern CSS showcase styled by community contributions
In 2003, Dave Shea began a legendary project called CSS Zen Garden that provided a demonstration of "what can be accomplished through CSS-based design" until submissions stopped in 2013.
Style Stage seeks to rekindle that spirit by providing this page as the base HTML for contributors - like you! - to re-style by submitting an alternate stylesheet.
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Systems Running Linux 4.4 Receive New Kernel Security Update
The new kernel update addresses two security issues, namely CVE-2020-12771, a flaw discovered in Linux kernel’s bcache subsystem that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service, and CVE-2020-15393, a vulnerability discovered by Kyungtae Kim in the USB testing driver, which could allow a physically proximate attacker to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). All Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users running the stock Linux 4.4 kernel are urged to update their installations to the new kernel versions, linux-image 4.4.0-187.217 for 32-bit, 64-bit and PowerPC systems, linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0-1137.146 for Raspberry Pi (V7) systems, linux-image-aws 4.4.0-1112.124 for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems, linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0-1141.149 for Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, and linux-image-kvm 4.4.0-1078.85 for cloud environments.
