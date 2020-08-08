today's leftovers
-
Canonical demoes its Kubernetes solutions live at KubeCon EU 2020!
The wait is over – KubeCon & ClouNativeCon Virtual EU 2020 is finally here and we’re so thrilled to open our booth’s proverbial doors to all you fellow Kubernetes folks! We’ve already mentioned a couple of things about what you can expect to find at the Canonical and Ubuntu booth at KubeCon this year, but we know some of you have been asking more about the live demos that our technical team will be giving. You’ll be able to ask questions directly to our engineers live, but you’re always welcome to pre-boko a one-to-one consultation with them beforehand!
-
10 Years of OpenStack – Fu Qiao at China Mobile
Storytelling is one of the most powerful means to influence, teach, and inspire the people around us. To celebrate OpenStack’s 10th anniversary, we are spotlighting stories from the individuals in various roles from the community who have helped to make OpenStack and the global Open Infrastructure community successful.
Here, we’re talking to Fu Qiao from China Mobile. She tells the community about how she got started with OpenStack and her favorite memory from the last 10 years of OpenStack.
-
Passing by, Beta Testers needed
Welcome Everyone, GSoC 2020 is nearly over, during this summer of code. I have been working on creating a new module for Evolution-Data-Server. This is an EteSync sync module that will allow Evolution and EteSync users to add there account to Evolution and handle their data from there.
In the last post I wrote about that the writing functionality is implemented for Evoluton, for who of you who don’t know Evolution. It is a personal information management application that provides integrated mail, calendaring and address book functionality. As for EteSync, it is a secure, end to-end encrypted and FLOSS sync solution for your contacts, calendars and tasks.
-
GUADEC 2020 and Flatseal 1.6.1
Two weeks ago, I had the chance to share my experiences Flooding the desktop with learning tools, with the wider GNOME community at GUADEC Even though the event went online for the first time, due to COVID-19, it went pretty smooth!
The event was full of great talks, including many from former colleagues, Archaeology of Accessibility by @ebassi, Parental controls in GNOME by @pwithnall, What’s new with JavaScript in GNOME by @ptomato, Communication Hacks by @1nuritzi and many, many others.
The social hours were hilarious and was great to see so many familiar faces. I am really hoping that, whenever we go back to physical events, we can still keep this online experience for those unable to assist.
-
Digest of YaST Development Sprint 106
In August the YaST Team is focusing on bugfixing, which is a nice way to use the time while many colleagues are on summer vacation. The downside is that blog posts consisting on a list of solved bugs look pretty boring. Fortunatelly, we also found time to implement three nice new features.
-
Build a Raspberry Pi robot buggy with your kids
-
Raspberry Pi-Powered Air Hockey Table Wins Games and Bruises Egos
The air hockey table was designed by a team. It relies on stepper motors to move the opposing striker (the handle you use to move the puck). The entire operation is controlled by a Raspberry Pi.
-
mozregression and older builds
Periodically the discussion comes up about pruning away old stored Firefox build artifacts in S3. Each build is tens of megabytes, multiply that by the number of platforms we support and the set of revisions we churn through on a daily basis, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.
This came up recently in a discussion about removing the legacy taskcluster deployment — what do we actually lose by cutting back our archive of integration builds? The main reason to keep them around is to facilitate bisection testing with mozregression, to find out when a bug was introduced. Up to now, discussions about this have been a bit hand-wavey: we do keep logs about who’s accessing old builds, but it’s never been clear whether it was mozregression accessing them or something else.
Happily, now that mozregression has some telemetry, it’s a little easier to get some answers on what people are actually doing. This query gets the distribution of build ages (launched or bisected) over the past 6 months, at a month long granularity.1 Ages are relative to the date mozregression was launched: for example, if someone asked for a build from May 2019 in June 2020, the number would be “13”.
-
Community Member Monday: Pulkit Krishna
In my country, very few people know that there are other office suites than Microsoft Office. They do not know that there is a suite that’s free and open source software. I am not talking about everyone – but the majority of people.
By becoming a member, I think I can help to spread the word, that there is a very good free office suite, LibreOffice. Also, almost everybody in my country thinks that to become a part of a software community, you have to be a developer. I want to remove this stereotype. I am not a developer and yet I am a member of TDF.
-
today's howtos
Security, Lock-down, DRM and Proprietary Software
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Systems Running Linux 4.4 Receive New Kernel Security Update
The new kernel update addresses two security issues, namely CVE-2020-12771, a flaw discovered in Linux kernel’s bcache subsystem that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service, and CVE-2020-15393, a vulnerability discovered by Kyungtae Kim in the USB testing driver, which could allow a physically proximate attacker to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). All Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users running the stock Linux 4.4 kernel are urged to update their installations to the new kernel versions, linux-image 4.4.0-187.217 for 32-bit, 64-bit and PowerPC systems, linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0-1137.146 for Raspberry Pi (V7) systems, linux-image-aws 4.4.0-1112.124 for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems, linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0-1141.149 for Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, and linux-image-kvm 4.4.0-1078.85 for cloud environments.
Android Leftovers
