Thankfully, there’s a way to solve both of these problems: use a Yubikey to unlock your computer when you put it in and lock your computer when you remove it!

Yubikeys are great for security, but not when you leave them in your computer unattended. At that point, anyone can take the key and use it for 2-factor authentication/SSH/GPG signing, so it’s not much better than just using a normal password. I unfortunately have a habit of forgetting my key when I walk away from the computer. I also have login passwords that are way too long and easy to typo.

Style Stage seeks to rekindle that spirit by providing this page as the base HTML for contributors - like you! - to re-style by submitting an alternate stylesheet.

Wim Vanderbauwhede continues their excellent blog series on algebraic data types with an extensive treatise on function types in not only Raku, but also Python, Rust and Haskell, with some C and Fortran thrown in for good measure (/r/rakulang, Twitter comments). Recommended if you would like to know more about functional programming and/or algebraic data types!

Object-oriented programming (OOP) is a methodology that was introduced in the 60s, though as for many other concepts related to programming languages it is difficult to give a proper date. While recent years have witnessed a second youth of functional languages, object-oriented is still a widespread paradigm among successful programming languages, and for good reasons. OOP is not the panacea for all the architectural problems in software development, but if used correctly can give a solid foundation to any system. It might sound obvious, but if you use an object-oriented language or a language with strong OOP traits, you have to learn this paradigm well. Being very active in the Python community, I see how many times young programmers are introduced to the language, the main features, and the most important libraries and frameworks, without a proper and detailed description of OOP and how OOP is implemented in the language. The implementation part is particularly important, as OOP is a set of concepts and features that are expressed theoretically and then implemented in the language, with specific traits or choices. It is very important, then, to keep in mind that the concepts behind OOP are generally shared among OOP languages, but are not tenets, and are subject to interpretation.

In my day job I work as a consultant. Roughly six months ago my current client had a non-negotiable requirement that consultants are not allowed to work remotely. Employees did have this privilege. This is, clearly, a stupid policy and there have been many attempts across the years to get it changed. Every time someone in the management chain has axed the proposal with some variation of "this policy can not be changed because this is our policy and thus can not be changed", possibly with a "due to security reasons" thrown in there somewhere. Then COVID-19 happened and the decision came to lock down the head office. Less than a day after this everyone (including consultants) got remote working rights, VPN tokens and all other bits and bobs. The old immutable, mandatory, unalterable and just-plain-how-we-do-things rules and regulations seemed to vanish to thin air in the blink of an eye. The question is why did this happen? The answer is simple: because it became mandatory to due to external pressure. A more interesting question would be if it really was that simple, how come this had not happened before? Further, are the same reasons that blocked this obvious improvement for so long are also holding back other policy braindeadisms that reduce employee productivity. Unfortunately the answers here are not as clear-cut and different organizations may have different underlying causes for the same problem.

In short, I think it's become entirely too easy for people using certain programming languages to use libraries from the wide world of clowns that is the Internet. Their ecosystems make it very very easy to become reliant on this stuff. Trouble is, those libraries are frequently shit. If something about it is broken, you might not be able to code around it, and may have to actually deal with them to get it fixed.

While on my most recent break from writing, I pondered a bunch of things that keep seeming to come up in issues of reliability or maintainability in software. At least one of them is probably not going to make me many friends based on the reactions I've had to the concept in its larval form. Still, I think it needs to be explored.

Security, Lock-down, DRM and Proprietary Software LibreSSL documentation status update Note that this is not an update regarding LibreSSL status in general because i'm not the right person to talk about the big picture of working on the LibreSSL code, my work has been quite focussed on documentation. All the same, it is fair to say that even though the number of developers working on it is somewhat limited, the LibreSSL project is quite alive, typically having a release every few months. Progress continues being made with respect to porting and adding new functionality (for example regarding TLSv1.3, CMS, RSA-PSS, RSA-OAEP, GOST, SM3, SM4, XChaCha20 during the last two years), OpenSSL compatibility improvements (including providing additional OpenSSL-1.1 APIs), and lots of bug fixes and code cleanup.

How Purism avoids Intel’s Active Management Technology With recent chipsets, Intel offers a mechanism called Active Management Technology (Intel AMT, part of the “vPro”* featureset, specifically the Intel Management Engine) which, Intel says,“allows IT or managed service providers to better discover, repair, and protect their networked computing assets”. This means somebody can control devices remotely, even when powered off—what is officially called out-of-band system access.

The 3.5 mm headphone jack The 3.5 mm headphone jack is such an elegant and under-appreciated piece of engineering; the rare occurrence of a design getting it so right that it stands the test of time. I was starkly reminded of this yesterday when I lost my Lightning adaptor for my iPhone 8, and had flashbacks to when the industry decided to wholesale drop it.

The 2020 Democratic Convention Could Be a Tech Debacle or an Ambitious Feat What do you suppose the Democrats will be talking about at their “convention” this week?

Microsoft’s ‘can’t uninstall Microsoft Edge’ support page is hilariously telling But instead of telling users what effectively boils down to “you can’t uninstall it because we decided not to let you,” perhaps Microsoft could take a hint and give users what they apparently want. Here’s how Google search volume for “uninstall Microsoft Edge” has evolved in recent months: [...]

How to Watch the Democratic National Convention From 9 to 11 p.m. ET each night, the convention will be televised on all major networks and broadcast on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also watch on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV by downloading the free app Endavo onto their devices. In addition, the event will be livestreamed directly from the DNC’s website.

How to watch the Democratic National Convention The official live stream of the event will be available on the DNC’s website, but you’ll be able to catch it on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch as well. It will also be made available on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, and you can find the stream by searching for “2020 DNC.” ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will air the last hour of the convention from 10PM to 11PM, and C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC, and PBS will carry the full two hours each night this week. If you’d rather just listen to the convention, you can ask your Alexa device to play it as well. Just say, “Alexa, play the Democratic National Convention.” Spotify will be rounding up speeches at the DNC and the Republican National Convention in playlists for people to listen to at the end of each convention day as well.

How to Watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention The full primetime block of the 2020 DNC will air on CNN, C-Span, MSNBC and PBS, while ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News will carry the main events between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m ET. The convention will also livestream on the DNC’s website, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. Streams will be available through services like Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Prime Video (Amazon Prime members can search for “DNC;” get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here).

During the pandemic a digital crimewave has flooded the [I]nternet This surge has been driven by a dramatic shift online of many forms of economic activity because of the constraints of stay-at-home restrictions and social distancing. According to an index compiled by Adobe Analytics, a consultancy, online spending by American consumers was 76% higher in June than in the same month in 2019, and 55% up in July. Retail fraud has climbed similarly. By June 30th, the US Federal Trade Commission had received almost 140,000 reports since the start of the year, already nearly as many as in all the whole of 2019. And it had had more than 570,000 reports of identity theft—also almost as many as in all of last year—as criminals took advantage of the unfolding economic downturn and people’s general anxiety about the pandemic to exploit them for their personal information, credit-card numbers and banking details.

Slack, Atlassian deepen ties with app integrations and account ‘passport’ Slack has also introduced linked accounts, which allow a Slack account to be used as a “passport” to access Atlassian apps without needing to log in. Once set up, users within Slack can quickly switch to an Atlassian application by clicking a link in a channel or DM. Account creation occurs in the background, saving time. Admins can disable the feature, which is still in development.