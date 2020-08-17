Games: Fugl, DDraceNetwork, Vintage Story, Team Fortress 2
-
Flying and shape-shifting sim 'Fugl' continues improving Vulkan support
Do a barrel roll! Actually, now you can in Fugl, the shape-shifting bird flying sim just had another Early Access upgrade to improve their Vulkan API support and more.
Apparently being able to do a Barrel Roll has been requested for a long time, ever since the first showing of Fugl to the public. It's a nice little addition, giving you just that little bit of extra fun while you're flying around exploring. Not just that, there's a new procedural walking animation too which looks pretty sweet.
-
Story-driven platformer metroidvania Clunky Hero gets new trailer and IndieGoGo campaign
After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Nicola Piovesan of Estonian team Chaosmonger Studio is now doing an extra funding campaign for Clunky Hero. Plus, there's a new trailer.
What is it? Clunky Hero is a story-driven metroidvania platformer with a few RPG elements and plenty of humour. The kind of game where you're fighting enemies like drunken bees with a broom stick. Slightly absurd and a nice alternative to all the dark and serious styled games in the same genre.
-
Five years later, free and open source DDraceNetwork is now on Steam
DDraceNetwork, originally just a mod for the platform shooter Teeworlds that eventually spawned its own game is now up and free on Steam. Giving new life to a classic game, one that's absolutely frantic, it's good to see it appear now after five years waiting.
This is not a shooter, instead it's something of a big online co-op game where you're all trying to reach the finish line of every map. It's not a Fall Guys situation either, you're not trying win over everyone else. Instead it's just about finishing. That can be together as you help each other or alone—whatever goes really.
-
The impressive Seasons Update for wilderness survival sandbox Vintage Story is out
Vintage Story, the wilderness survival sandbox inspired by lovecraftian horror themes with some impressive depth to it has a huge new stable release up.
A survival game that just continues to impress me. Slow and difficult to get into but very rewarding once you learn the mechanics which have a surprising amount of depth. That depth gets deeper with the Seasons Update, which I don't think I need to explain too much with the big highlight being a full season system which includes: snow accumulation, there's season-specific foliage and temperature dependent plant growth.
Not only seasons though, graphically it got another bump. There's now SSAO (screen space ambient occlusion), specular sunlight reflections on water surfaces and more foamy water. Also added: persistent world map, lots of new flora for hot and wet climates like Fern trees, crotons and rafflesias, in-game help improvements and tons more
-
Civilization VI gets another free upgrade on August 27, some highlights
As the team at Firaxis Games continue to improve Civilization VI with the New Frontier Pass, they're also pushing out free game upgrades in between DLC releases.
The next of these is the August 2020 update, which will be going live on August 27.
-
Team Fortress 2 Classic should now work better on Linux
Team Fortress 2 Classic is the re-imagining of the 2008-2009 era of the original Team Fortress 2 designed as a casual mod that anyone can get into and enjoy a little FPS action.
It released properly back in July to much excitement in the TF2 modding community and it sounds like it's doing well. The release came with a few Linux issues and problems elsewhere, which have been fixed up with a new patch out now. On the Linux side, it should fix broken sounds and a crash involving the Capture The Flag game mode.
-
