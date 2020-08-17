Graphics: Wayland and Mesa (and Microsoft Pushing its EEE Attack on GNU/Linux, WSL2/DirectX)
-
30-bit Deep Color For GNOME On Wayland Will Likely Take Some Time
As written about at the start of the month, well known GNOME contributor Daniel van Vugt of Canonical/Ubuntu has added tackling deep color support to his TODO list for being able to properly handle 30-bit color on the desktop.
Last week he opened a merge request that would remove the hard-coded selection of the XRGB8888 GBM format so instead EGL could gracefully choose the highest color depth.
-
Microsoft Doubles Their Commits To Mesa This Week
Yes, it may be surprising there is any commits to Mesa by Microsoft engineers, but in recent months there have been patches from at least two Microsoft employees.
-
LLVM's libclc Adds Mesa SPIR-V Target
Continuing on with all of the OpenCL Mesa work that's been going on by Red Hat developers in recent time, LLVM's libclc library now has support for targeting Mesa SPIR-V.
The new target added to LLVM's libclc is for emitting SPIR-V geared for Mesa's OpenCL support. Libclc is the LLVM sub-project focused on providing a library for OpenCL C run-time usage. Existing targets have included AMDGPU/AMDGN, R600, and NVIDIA NVPTX while SPIR-V for Mesa is the newest target for this OpenCL library.
-
OpenGL 4.5 Now Enabled For LLVMpipe With Mesa 20.3, To Be Back-Ported For 20.2
It landed sooner than anticipated but the LLVMpipe patches enabling OpenGL 4.5 support were merged to Mesa 20.3-devel today and are also marked for back-porting to the Mesa 20.2 series soon to be promoted to stable.
The Mesa 20.2 feature code was already set to take this software-based OpenGL driver from GL 3.3 to GL 4.3 after all the work carried out by Red Hat's David Airlie in recent months. But now his work on taking LLVMpipe to OpenGL 4.5 is in place.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 848 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Best Linux Distros for 2020
Linux is quickly rising to be one of the most popular operating systems for those who want customizability and speed for their desktop or laptop systems. Experiences on Linux aren’t homogenous, and there exist many distributions of the Linux operating systems, all offering users different feature sets according to their needs. There are a lot of Linux distros out there. It can be challenging to know how to tell which from which – and it’s very easy to get lost in the Linux community. This list will round-up the best picks for distros, and hopefully, we can help you decide on what to install to start your journey in Linux.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Musicbrainz, This Week in Linux and KDE Neon 20.04
4 of the Best System Monitors to Check System Resources in Linux
One of the greatest aspects of Linux is how efficient it is in terms of system resource usage. However, there are plenty of times when you might tax your Linux system, such as compiling large codebases, running multiple virtual machines, playing intense video games, or editing 4K video. In these situations, you may want to keep an eye on your system resources to make sure your CPU isn’t getting too hot. Here are some of the best system monitors you can use to check your system resources in Linux.
Recent comments
44 min 17 sec ago
7 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago
1 day 48 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago