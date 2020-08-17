Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Musicbrainz, This Week in Linux and KDE Neon 20.04
-
LHS [Linux in the Ham Shack] Episode #362: Pi-Star Deep Dive Part 2
Welcome to Episode 362 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts have a second in-depth talk with Andy Taylor, MW0MWZ, the author and maintainer of the Pi-Star project. Pi-Star is a Linux operating system and application suite for single-board computers which creates a hotspot for digital VHF and UHF operation. We knew this topic would require more than one deep dive so here is the second in the series. You can find the first deep dive in Episode 301. Thank you for listening!
-
Podcast.__init__: Building The Open Data Ecosystem For Music And More At Metabrainz
The Musicbrainz project was an early entry in the movement to build an open data ecosystem. In recent years, the Metabrainz Foundation has fostered a growing ecosystem of projects to support the contribution of, and access to, metadata, listening habits, and review of music. The majority of those projects are written in Python, and in this episode Param Singh explains how they are built, how they fit together, and how they support the goals of the Metabrains Foundation. This was an interesting exporation of the work involved in building an ecosystem of open data, the challenges of making it sustainable, and the benefits of building for the long term rather than trying to achieve a quick win.
-
This Week in Linux 113: Red Hat + Flatpak, KDE Neon, Darktable, RetroArch, HBO Max Drops Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a lot of great news and also a few unfortunate things to talk about. Red Hat announces their Flatpak Runtime for Desktop Containers. Darktable announced the 3.2 release of their Open Source RAW photo editor. LibRetro announced the release of RetroArch 1.9.0 and we also got some unfortunate news from the LibRetro related to some of their servers being hacked. KDE ships the 20.08 updates for their Application Suite and KDE Neon has been rebased on Ubuntu 20.04. An Open Source Earthquake Early-Warning Project has been announced, plus we got the news that the FSF has elected a new President of the foundation. We’ve also got some unfortunate news with HBO Max reportedly dropping Linux Support and the NSA discloses discovery of malware which is targeting Linux systems. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
KDE Neon 20.04 Review | Distro for Hardcore KDE Fans
We take a spin on KDE Neon 20.04. Boy oh boy! the freedom of customization KDE provides is an absolute treat. Have a look at it and let us know how you like it in the comments below.
-
