Apollo Lake thin clients come pre-integrated with IGEL OS

OnLogic’s new pair of Apollo Lake thin client systems come pre-integrated with the IGEL Linux OS. The ISL200 is an ultra-compact 82 x 34 x 115mm system, while the larger ISL200 has a rugged design with -25 to 70°C temp. range.

OnLogic has released its first two systems as part of the new IGEL Ready program from IGEL Technology. OnLogic says the systems are built for distributed computing, virtualization and thin client applications in challenging environments. The IGL200 and IGL300 are OnLogic’s first systems to integrate IGEL software and are available today. Additional systems will join its IGEL line in the coming weeks, says the company.

