Apollo Lake thin clients come pre-integrated with IGEL OS OnLogic’s new pair of Apollo Lake thin client systems come pre-integrated with the IGEL Linux OS. The ISL200 is an ultra-compact 82 x 34 x 115mm system, while the larger ISL200 has a rugged design with -25 to 70°C temp. range. OnLogic has released its first two systems as part of the new IGEL Ready program from IGEL Technology. OnLogic says the systems are built for distributed computing, virtualization and thin client applications in challenging environments. The IGL200 and IGL300 are OnLogic’s first systems to integrate IGEL software and are available today. Additional systems will join its IGEL line in the coming weeks, says the company.

List of PPAs For Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Traditionally before 20.04 you looked for PPAs to install more software and get more updates on Ubuntu from outside of the official repository. Fortunately this tradition is still alive. This article once again brings you PPAs for Focal Fossa. This big list includes only Free/Libre Open Source Software from Audacious to Wine sorted alphabetically. This time it welcomes Element as new app as well. Last but not least, it includes explanation, how to install and uninstall the apps for you. Happy working!